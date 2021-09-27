Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Andre Ayew among 10 players to score this weekend

Andre Dede Ayew

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad.

Our player monitoring expert, Herbert Boakye Yiadom reports on how the players fared with their respective clubs across the various leagues.



Ghanaian Players to have scored this weekend



Isaac Ntow scored for Hamrun in their 2-1 win over Floriana.



Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 3-1 win over Karlsruher SC in the German Bundesliga II.



Frank Amankwaah scored for Liefering in their 4-2 win over Dombim in Austria.



Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Botev Vratsa in the Bulgarian top-flight.



Issah Abass scored for the Rijeka in their 4-3 win over Gorcia.



Divine Naah scored for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-0 win over Nevezis Kedainiai.



Isaac Ntow scored for Hamrun in their 2-1 win over Floriana.



Andre Ayew scored for Al Sadd in their big win over Shamal as they won 7-2.



Joseph Attamah scored for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Giresunspor.



Kwadwo Duah opened his scoring account in the Swiss Super League on Saturday when FC St. Gallen lost to BSC Young Boys.



Check out the monitoring below......



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey was impressive for Arsenal against Tottenham in the London derby as they won 3-1.



Mohammed Salisu played the full throttle in Southampton’s defeat to Wolves.



Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City’s game against Burnley.



In the Championship, Albert Adomah played no role in QPR game against West Brom in their 2-1 defeat.



Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom both featured for Reading in their 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.



In League Two, Brenden Wiredu saw 88 minutes of action for Colchester United in their goalless draw against Colchester United



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 78 minutes of action for Spezia in their 2-1 defeat to AC Milan.



Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to play 33 minutes for Genoa in their 3-3 draw against Verona.



Alfred Duncan played 65 minutes in Fiorentina’s 1-0 win over Udinese



Serie B, Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento in their 1-1 draw against Como.



SPAIN



In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu played 90 minutes for Real Mallorca as they lost to Osasuna 3-2.



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was sent off in the 88th minute after receiving a red card in Real Oviedo game against Girona.



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Hans Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth as they lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 70 minutes of action for Bochum in their goalless draw game against Stuttgart.



Bundesliga II, Erich Berko made a brief appearance for Darmstadt in their 2-1 defeaet.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 3-1 win over Karlsruher SC



Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn in their 2-1 defeat to Holstein Kiel



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku featured for Strasbourg in their 2-1 defeatt to Lille at home



Gideon Mensah was an unused substitute for Bordeaux in their 1-1 draw against Rennes



Kamal Deen Sulemana played 74 minutes for Rennes before being substituted



Osman Bukari climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for Nantes in their 3-1 defeat to Reims



Salis Abdul Samed saw 65 minutes of action for Clermont in their 3-1 defeat to Monaco



Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont



In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey played the full throttle for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Nancy



Ebenezer Assifiuah played 53 minutes for Pau FC in their 2-1 defeat to Dunkerque



Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Valenciennes in their 1-0 win over Dijon



ALBANIA



Reuben Acquah saw 90 minutes of action for Teuta against Dinamo Tirana which ended goallessly



AUSTRIA



Frank Amankwaah scored for Liefering in their 4-2 win over Dombim



BELGIUM



In Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah saw 58 minutes of action for Club Brugge in their 1-1 draw against Leuven



Elisha Owusu saw 31 minutes for Gent in their 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge KSV



BELARUS



Daniel Sosah played 90 minutes for Isloch Minsk against Zhodino which ended goallessly



Sulley Muniru played full throttle for FC Minsk in their 2-1 win over Slutsk



Julius Ofori saw 45 minutes of action for Energetik in their 2-2 draw against Vitebsk



BOSNIA



Joseph Amoah was in action for Rudar Prijedor in their 2-0 win over Radnik



BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-1 draw against Lok.Plovdiv



Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Botev Vratsa



CROATIA



Issah Abass scored for the Rijeka in their 4-3 win over Gorcia



Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka



CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa in their goalless draw game against Achnas



DENMARK



In Superliga, Ghanaian quartet, Lasso Coulibaly, Emmanuel Ogura, Francis Abu, Ibrahim Sadiq and Maxwell Woledzi were in action for Nordsjaelland as they were thrashed by FC Copenhagen 5-1



In the First division, Frank Assinki made a brief appearance for Koge in their 3-0 win over Fredericia



Abdul Halik Hudu was on the bench for Lyngby in their 3-1 win over Hvidovre



ESTONIA



Isshaku Konda and Abdul Razak Yusif were in action for Paide as they lost 3-2 to Kalju



FINLAND



Anthony Annan was in action for Inter Tuku in their 1-0 win over HJK



Ishmael Yartey saw 75 minutes of action for Haka in their 1-0 win over AC Oulu



Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nana Banahene both featured for Honka against llves which ended goalless



Eric Oteng climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for Illves



Mohammed Abubakari saw 27 minutes of action for Mariehamn in their 4-2 win over KTP



Thomas Agyiri was on the bench for KTP



Jude Arthur saw 72 minutes of action for SJK in their 4-1 win over Lahti



Baba Mensah was in action for Klubi 04 in their 2-1 defeat to PK-35



HUNGARY



Clinton Osei warmed the bench in MTK Budapest game against Mezokovesd-Zsory which they won 1-0



ISRAEL



Cletus Nombil saw 90 minutes of action for Hapoel Jerusalem against Sakhin which ended goallessly



Eugene Ansah saw 77 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva in their 2-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv



Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Edwin Gyasi featured in Beitar Jerusalem 2-0 defeat to Ashdod



KAZAKHSTAN



Joachim Adukor saw 89 minutes of action for Aktobe in their 2-0 defeat to Zhetysu Taldykorgan



LITHUANIA



Alex Kyeremeh played the full throttle for Dainava Alytus in their goalless draw against FK Panevezys



Divine Naah scored for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-0 win over Nevezis Kedainiai



Francis Kyeremeh saw 68 minutes of action for Riteriai in their 1-1 draw against Zalgiris



MALTA



Gabriel Mensah lasted 90 minutes in the game for Gudja in their 2-0 victory over Valletta



James Arthur was in action for Valletta



Isaac Ntow scored for Hamrun in their 2-1 win over Floriana

MOLDOVA



Edmund Addo and Khalid Basit both featured in the game for Sheriff Tiraspol in their 7-0 win over Dinamo Auto



MONTENEGRO



Suraka Zakaria was in action for Rudar in their 4-2 win over Jezero



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Ajax in their 3-0 win over Groningen



NORWAY



Salomon Owusu saw 12 minutes of action for Odds BK in their 3-1 win over Haugesund



PORTUGAL



Emmanuel Hackman was on the bench for Gil Vicente in their 2-1 defeat to FC Porto



Abdul Mumin saw 90 minutes of action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 3-1 defeat to Benfica



Lawrence Ofori was on the bench for Famalicao in their 3-2 defeat to Tondela



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah played the full throttle for Wisla as they lost 1-0 to Pogon Szczecin



QATAR



Andre Ayew scored for Al Sadd in their big win over Shamal as they won 7-2



ROMANIA



Samuel Asamoah saw 90 minutes of action for FC U Craiova in their 1-1 draw against FC Botosani



SLOVAKIA



Rahim Ibrahim saw 27 minutes of action for Trencin in their 2-2 draw against Pohroine



Benson Anang was in action for Zilina as they lost 2-0 to Ruzomberok



Sharani Zuberu saw 58 minutes of action for Dun.Streda in their 3-0 defeat to Trnava



Kelvin Boateng saw 21 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in the 3-0 win



SLOVENIA



Erick Boakye featured for O.Ljubljana in their 3-2 defeat to Radomlje at home



SOUTH AFRICA



Kwame Pepreh was on the bench for Orlando Pirates as they lost against Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0



Edwin Gyasi played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-1 draw against Golden Arrows



Richard Zuma saw 45 minutes of action for Maritzburg United in their 2-1 defeat to Supersport



SWEDEN



Malik Abubakari was on the bench for Malmo FF in their 5-1 win over Orebro



Lawrence Sabah was on the bench for Vasteras Sk in their 2-1 defeat to Sundsvall

Enock Kwakwa was on the bench for Jonkopings in their goalless draw game against Brage



Enock Adu was in action for Mjallby in their 4-0 win over Elfsborg



Emmanuel Boateng was in action for Elfsborg



Ghanaian trio Patrick Kpozo, Mensiro, Frank Arhin featured in Ostersunds 3-0 defeat to Djurgarden



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu featured in the game for St.Gallen as they lost 2-1 to Young Boys



Switzerland-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah opened his scoring account in the Swiss Super League on Saturday when FC St. Gallen lost to BSC Young Boys.



TUNISIA



Precious Boah saw 45 minutes of action for Esperance in their 1-0 win over Sfaxien.



The Ghanaian youngster won his first career title with Esperance



TURKEY



Benjamin Tetteh saw 90 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 1-0 to Antalyaspor



Philip Awuku and Haqi Osman were on the bench for Malatayaspor



Isaac Cofie was on the bench for Sivasspor against Karagumruk



Joseph Attamah scored for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Giresunspor



Bernard Mensah was in action for Kayserispor



UKRAINE



Najeeb Yakubu made a brief appearance for Vorskla Poltava in their 1-0 win over Kolos Kovalivka



USA



In MLS, Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah were in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 win over Club de Foot Montreal



Lalas Abubakar saw 90 minutes of action for Colorado Rapids against Toronto FC which ended goalless



Latif Blessing saw 33 minutes of action for Los Angeles FC in their 2-0 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes



Leonard Owusu played 83 minutes in the game for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 1-0 win over FC Dallas



Emmanuel Twumasi saw 84 minutes of action in the game for FC Dallas



In USL, Kwamina Mensah saw 16 minutes of action for Sporting Kansas City 2 in their 2-0 defeat to Louisville City



Wahab Ackwei played the full throttle for Loudoun United in their 6-1 defeat to Miami FC



Solomon Asante lasted 90 minutes in the game for Phoenix Rising in their 2-1 win over Tacoma Defiance



Dominic Oduro saw 90 minutes of action for Memphis in their 1-1 draw against Louisville City



Elvis Amoah scored for Rio Grande Valley FC Toros in their 3-2 win over Atlanta United 2



Rashid Tetteh saw 90 minutes of action for New Mexico in their 1-0 win over San Antonio



Mohammed Abu played the full throttle for San Antonio



Michael Yeboah was on the bench as Las Vegas Lights lost to San Diego Loyal 4-2