Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Andre Ayew among 10 players to score this weekend

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad.
Our player monitoring expert, Herbert Boakye Yiadom reports on how the players fared with their respective clubs across the various leagues.
Ghanaian Players to have scored this weekend
Isaac Ntow scored for Hamrun in their 2-1 win over Floriana.
Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 3-1 win over Karlsruher SC in the German Bundesliga II.
Frank Amankwaah scored for Liefering in their 4-2 win over Dombim in Austria.
Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Botev Vratsa in the Bulgarian top-flight.
Issah Abass scored for the Rijeka in their 4-3 win over Gorcia.
Divine Naah scored for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-0 win over Nevezis Kedainiai.
Andre Ayew scored for Al Sadd in their big win over Shamal as they won 7-2.
Joseph Attamah scored for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Giresunspor.
Kwadwo Duah opened his scoring account in the Swiss Super League on Saturday when FC St. Gallen lost to BSC Young Boys.
Check out the monitoring below......
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey was impressive for Arsenal against Tottenham in the London derby as they won 3-1.
Mohammed Salisu played the full throttle in Southampton’s defeat to Wolves.
Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City’s game against Burnley.
In the Championship, Albert Adomah played no role in QPR game against West Brom in their 2-1 defeat.
Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom both featured for Reading in their 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.
In League Two, Brenden Wiredu saw 88 minutes of action for Colchester United in their goalless draw against Colchester United
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 78 minutes of action for Spezia in their 2-1 defeat to AC Milan.
Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to play 33 minutes for Genoa in their 3-3 draw against Verona.
Alfred Duncan played 65 minutes in Fiorentina’s 1-0 win over Udinese
Serie B, Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento in their 1-1 draw against Como.
SPAIN
In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu played 90 minutes for Real Mallorca as they lost to Osasuna 3-2.
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was sent off in the 88th minute after receiving a red card in Real Oviedo game against Girona.
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga, Hans Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth as they lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich.
Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 70 minutes of action for Bochum in their goalless draw game against Stuttgart.
Bundesliga II, Erich Berko made a brief appearance for Darmstadt in their 2-1 defeaet.
Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn in their 2-1 defeat to Holstein Kiel
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku featured for Strasbourg in their 2-1 defeatt to Lille at home
Gideon Mensah was an unused substitute for Bordeaux in their 1-1 draw against Rennes
Kamal Deen Sulemana played 74 minutes for Rennes before being substituted
Osman Bukari climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for Nantes in their 3-1 defeat to Reims
Salis Abdul Samed saw 65 minutes of action for Clermont in their 3-1 defeat to Monaco
Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont
In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey played the full throttle for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Nancy
Ebenezer Assifiuah played 53 minutes for Pau FC in their 2-1 defeat to Dunkerque
Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Valenciennes in their 1-0 win over Dijon
ALBANIA
Reuben Acquah saw 90 minutes of action for Teuta against Dinamo Tirana which ended goallessly
AUSTRIA
BELGIUM
In Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah saw 58 minutes of action for Club Brugge in their 1-1 draw against Leuven
Elisha Owusu saw 31 minutes for Gent in their 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge KSV
BELARUS
Daniel Sosah played 90 minutes for Isloch Minsk against Zhodino which ended goallessly
Sulley Muniru played full throttle for FC Minsk in their 2-1 win over Slutsk
Julius Ofori saw 45 minutes of action for Energetik in their 2-2 draw against Vitebsk
BOSNIA
Joseph Amoah was in action for Rudar Prijedor in their 2-0 win over Radnik
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-1 draw against Lok.Plovdiv
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa in their goalless draw game against Achnas
DENMARK
In Superliga, Ghanaian quartet, Lasso Coulibaly, Emmanuel Ogura, Francis Abu, Ibrahim Sadiq and Maxwell Woledzi were in action for Nordsjaelland as they were thrashed by FC Copenhagen 5-1
In the First division, Frank Assinki made a brief appearance for Koge in their 3-0 win over Fredericia
Abdul Halik Hudu was on the bench for Lyngby in their 3-1 win over Hvidovre
ESTONIA
Isshaku Konda and Abdul Razak Yusif were in action for Paide as they lost 3-2 to Kalju
FINLAND
Anthony Annan was in action for Inter Tuku in their 1-0 win over HJK
Ishmael Yartey saw 75 minutes of action for Haka in their 1-0 win over AC Oulu
Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nana Banahene both featured for Honka against llves which ended goalless
Eric Oteng climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for Illves
Mohammed Abubakari saw 27 minutes of action for Mariehamn in their 4-2 win over KTP
Thomas Agyiri was on the bench for KTP
Jude Arthur saw 72 minutes of action for SJK in their 4-1 win over Lahti
Baba Mensah was in action for Klubi 04 in their 2-1 defeat to PK-35
HUNGARY
Clinton Osei warmed the bench in MTK Budapest game against Mezokovesd-Zsory which they won 1-0
ISRAEL
Cletus Nombil saw 90 minutes of action for Hapoel Jerusalem against Sakhin which ended goallessly
Eugene Ansah saw 77 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva in their 2-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv
Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Edwin Gyasi featured in Beitar Jerusalem 2-0 defeat to Ashdod
KAZAKHSTAN
Joachim Adukor saw 89 minutes of action for Aktobe in their 2-0 defeat to Zhetysu Taldykorgan
LITHUANIA
Alex Kyeremeh played the full throttle for Dainava Alytus in their goalless draw against FK Panevezys
Francis Kyeremeh saw 68 minutes of action for Riteriai in their 1-1 draw against Zalgiris
MALTA
Gabriel Mensah lasted 90 minutes in the game for Gudja in their 2-0 victory over Valletta
James Arthur was in action for Valletta
MOLDOVA
Edmund Addo and Khalid Basit both featured in the game for Sheriff Tiraspol in their 7-0 win over Dinamo Auto
MONTENEGRO
Suraka Zakaria was in action for Rudar in their 4-2 win over Jezero
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Ajax in their 3-0 win over Groningen
NORWAY
Salomon Owusu saw 12 minutes of action for Odds BK in their 3-1 win over Haugesund
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Hackman was on the bench for Gil Vicente in their 2-1 defeat to FC Porto
Abdul Mumin saw 90 minutes of action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 3-1 defeat to Benfica
Lawrence Ofori was on the bench for Famalicao in their 3-2 defeat to Tondela
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah played the full throttle for Wisla as they lost 1-0 to Pogon Szczecin
QATAR
ROMANIA
Samuel Asamoah saw 90 minutes of action for FC U Craiova in their 1-1 draw against FC Botosani
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim saw 27 minutes of action for Trencin in their 2-2 draw against Pohroine
Benson Anang was in action for Zilina as they lost 2-0 to Ruzomberok
Sharani Zuberu saw 58 minutes of action for Dun.Streda in their 3-0 defeat to Trnava
Kelvin Boateng saw 21 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in the 3-0 win
SLOVENIA
Erick Boakye featured for O.Ljubljana in their 3-2 defeat to Radomlje at home
SOUTH AFRICA
Kwame Pepreh was on the bench for Orlando Pirates as they lost against Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0
Edwin Gyasi played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-1 draw against Golden Arrows
Richard Zuma saw 45 minutes of action for Maritzburg United in their 2-1 defeat to Supersport
SWEDEN
Malik Abubakari was on the bench for Malmo FF in their 5-1 win over Orebro
Lawrence Sabah was on the bench for Vasteras Sk in their 2-1 defeat to Sundsvall
Enock Kwakwa was on the bench for Jonkopings in their goalless draw game against Brage
Enock Adu was in action for Mjallby in their 4-0 win over Elfsborg
Emmanuel Boateng was in action for Elfsborg
Ghanaian trio Patrick Kpozo, Mensiro, Frank Arhin featured in Ostersunds 3-0 defeat to Djurgarden
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu featured in the game for St.Gallen as they lost 2-1 to Young Boys
Switzerland-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah opened his scoring account in the Swiss Super League on Saturday when FC St. Gallen lost to BSC Young Boys.
TUNISIA
Precious Boah saw 45 minutes of action for Esperance in their 1-0 win over Sfaxien.
The Ghanaian youngster won his first career title with Esperance
TURKEY
Benjamin Tetteh saw 90 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 1-0 to Antalyaspor
Philip Awuku and Haqi Osman were on the bench for Malatayaspor
Isaac Cofie was on the bench for Sivasspor against Karagumruk
Bernard Mensah was in action for Kayserispor
UKRAINE
Najeeb Yakubu made a brief appearance for Vorskla Poltava in their 1-0 win over Kolos Kovalivka
USA
In MLS, Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah were in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 win over Club de Foot Montreal
Lalas Abubakar saw 90 minutes of action for Colorado Rapids against Toronto FC which ended goalless
Latif Blessing saw 33 minutes of action for Los Angeles FC in their 2-0 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes
Leonard Owusu played 83 minutes in the game for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 1-0 win over FC Dallas
Emmanuel Twumasi saw 84 minutes of action in the game for FC Dallas
In USL, Kwamina Mensah saw 16 minutes of action for Sporting Kansas City 2 in their 2-0 defeat to Louisville City
Wahab Ackwei played the full throttle for Loudoun United in their 6-1 defeat to Miami FC
Solomon Asante lasted 90 minutes in the game for Phoenix Rising in their 2-1 win over Tacoma Defiance
Dominic Oduro saw 90 minutes of action for Memphis in their 1-1 draw against Louisville City
Elvis Amoah scored for Rio Grande Valley FC Toros in their 3-2 win over Atlanta United 2
Rashid Tetteh saw 90 minutes of action for New Mexico in their 1-0 win over San Antonio
Mohammed Abu played the full throttle for San Antonio
Michael Yeboah was on the bench as Las Vegas Lights lost to San Diego Loyal 4-2