Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Andre Ayew among 10 players to score this weekend

Andre Ayew Ball Andre Dede Ayew

Mon, 27 Sep 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad.

Our player monitoring expert, Herbert Boakye Yiadom reports on how the players fared with their respective clubs across the various leagues.

Ghanaian Players to have scored this weekend

Isaac Ntow scored for Hamrun in their 2-1 win over Floriana.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 3-1 win over Karlsruher SC in the German Bundesliga II.

Frank Amankwaah scored for Liefering in their 4-2 win over Dombim in Austria.

Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Botev Vratsa in the Bulgarian top-flight.

Issah Abass scored for the Rijeka in their 4-3 win over Gorcia.

Divine Naah scored for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-0 win over Nevezis Kedainiai.

Andre Ayew scored for Al Sadd in their big win over Shamal as they won 7-2.

Joseph Attamah scored for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Giresunspor.

Kwadwo Duah opened his scoring account in the Swiss Super League on Saturday when FC St. Gallen lost to BSC Young Boys.

Check out the monitoring below......

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey was impressive for Arsenal against Tottenham in the London derby as they won 3-1.

Mohammed Salisu played the full throttle in Southampton’s defeat to Wolves.

Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City’s game against Burnley.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah played no role in QPR game against West Brom in their 2-1 defeat.

Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom both featured for Reading in their 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

In League Two, Brenden Wiredu saw 88 minutes of action for Colchester United in their goalless draw against Colchester United

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 78 minutes of action for Spezia in their 2-1 defeat to AC Milan.

Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to play 33 minutes for Genoa in their 3-3 draw against Verona.

Alfred Duncan played 65 minutes in Fiorentina’s 1-0 win over Udinese

Serie B, Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento in their 1-1 draw against Como.

SPAIN

In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu played 90 minutes for Real Mallorca as they lost to Osasuna 3-2.

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was sent off in the 88th minute after receiving a red card in Real Oviedo game against Girona.

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Hans Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth as they lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich.

Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 70 minutes of action for Bochum in their goalless draw game against Stuttgart.

Bundesliga II, Erich Berko made a brief appearance for Darmstadt in their 2-1 defeaet.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 3-1 win over Karlsruher SC

Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn in their 2-1 defeat to Holstein Kiel

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku featured for Strasbourg in their 2-1 defeatt to Lille at home

Gideon Mensah was an unused substitute for Bordeaux in their 1-1 draw against Rennes

Kamal Deen Sulemana played 74 minutes for Rennes before being substituted

Osman Bukari climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for Nantes in their 3-1 defeat to Reims

Salis Abdul Samed saw 65 minutes of action for Clermont in their 3-1 defeat to Monaco

Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont

In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey played the full throttle for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Nancy

Ebenezer Assifiuah played 53 minutes for Pau FC in their 2-1 defeat to Dunkerque

Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Valenciennes in their 1-0 win over Dijon

ALBANIA

Reuben Acquah saw 90 minutes of action for Teuta against Dinamo Tirana which ended goallessly

AUSTRIA

Frank Amankwaah scored for Liefering in their 4-2 win over Dombim

BELGIUM

In Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah saw 58 minutes of action for Club Brugge in their 1-1 draw against Leuven

Elisha Owusu saw 31 minutes for Gent in their 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge KSV

BELARUS

Daniel Sosah played 90 minutes for Isloch Minsk against Zhodino which ended goallessly

Sulley Muniru played full throttle for FC Minsk in their 2-1 win over Slutsk

Julius Ofori saw 45 minutes of action for Energetik in their 2-2 draw against Vitebsk

BOSNIA

Joseph Amoah was in action for Rudar Prijedor in their 2-0 win over Radnik

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-1 draw against Lok.Plovdiv

Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Botev Vratsa

CROATIA

Issah Abass scored for the Rijeka in their 4-3 win over Gorcia

Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa in their goalless draw game against Achnas

DENMARK

In Superliga, Ghanaian quartet, Lasso Coulibaly, Emmanuel Ogura, Francis Abu, Ibrahim Sadiq and Maxwell Woledzi were in action for Nordsjaelland as they were thrashed by FC Copenhagen 5-1

In the First division, Frank Assinki made a brief appearance for Koge in their 3-0 win over Fredericia

Abdul Halik Hudu was on the bench for Lyngby in their 3-1 win over Hvidovre

ESTONIA

Isshaku Konda and Abdul Razak Yusif were in action for Paide as they lost 3-2 to Kalju

FINLAND

Anthony Annan was in action for Inter Tuku in their 1-0 win over HJK

Ishmael Yartey saw 75 minutes of action for Haka in their 1-0 win over AC Oulu

Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nana Banahene both featured for Honka against llves which ended goalless

Eric Oteng climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for Illves

Mohammed Abubakari saw 27 minutes of action for Mariehamn in their 4-2 win over KTP

Thomas Agyiri was on the bench for KTP

Jude Arthur saw 72 minutes of action for SJK in their 4-1 win over Lahti

Baba Mensah was in action for Klubi 04 in their 2-1 defeat to PK-35

HUNGARY

Clinton Osei warmed the bench in MTK Budapest game against Mezokovesd-Zsory which they won 1-0

ISRAEL

Cletus Nombil saw 90 minutes of action for Hapoel Jerusalem against Sakhin which ended goallessly

Eugene Ansah saw 77 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva in their 2-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv

Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Edwin Gyasi featured in Beitar Jerusalem 2-0 defeat to Ashdod

KAZAKHSTAN

Joachim Adukor saw 89 minutes of action for Aktobe in their 2-0 defeat to Zhetysu Taldykorgan

LITHUANIA

Alex Kyeremeh played the full throttle for Dainava Alytus in their goalless draw against FK Panevezys

Divine Naah scored for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-0 win over Nevezis Kedainiai

Francis Kyeremeh saw 68 minutes of action for Riteriai in their 1-1 draw against Zalgiris

MALTA

Gabriel Mensah lasted 90 minutes in the game for Gudja in their 2-0 victory over Valletta

James Arthur was in action for Valletta

Isaac Ntow scored for Hamrun in their 2-1 win over Floriana

MOLDOVA

Edmund Addo and Khalid Basit both featured in the game for Sheriff Tiraspol in their 7-0 win over Dinamo Auto

MONTENEGRO

Suraka Zakaria was in action for Rudar in their 4-2 win over Jezero

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Ajax in their 3-0 win over Groningen

NORWAY

Salomon Owusu saw 12 minutes of action for Odds BK in their 3-1 win over Haugesund

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman was on the bench for Gil Vicente in their 2-1 defeat to FC Porto

Abdul Mumin saw 90 minutes of action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 3-1 defeat to Benfica

Lawrence Ofori was on the bench for Famalicao in their 3-2 defeat to Tondela

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah played the full throttle for Wisla as they lost 1-0 to Pogon Szczecin

QATAR

Andre Ayew scored for Al Sadd in their big win over Shamal as they won 7-2

ROMANIA

Samuel Asamoah saw 90 minutes of action for FC U Craiova in their 1-1 draw against FC Botosani

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim saw 27 minutes of action for Trencin in their 2-2 draw against Pohroine

Benson Anang was in action for Zilina as they lost 2-0 to Ruzomberok

Sharani Zuberu saw 58 minutes of action for Dun.Streda in their 3-0 defeat to Trnava

Kelvin Boateng saw 21 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in the 3-0 win

SLOVENIA

Erick Boakye featured for O.Ljubljana in their 3-2 defeat to Radomlje at home

SOUTH AFRICA

Kwame Pepreh was on the bench for Orlando Pirates as they lost against Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0

Edwin Gyasi played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-1 draw against Golden Arrows

Richard Zuma saw 45 minutes of action for Maritzburg United in their 2-1 defeat to Supersport

SWEDEN

Malik Abubakari was on the bench for Malmo FF in their 5-1 win over Orebro

Lawrence Sabah was on the bench for Vasteras Sk in their 2-1 defeat to Sundsvall

Enock Kwakwa was on the bench for Jonkopings in their goalless draw game against Brage

Enock Adu was in action for Mjallby in their 4-0 win over Elfsborg

Emmanuel Boateng was in action for Elfsborg

Ghanaian trio Patrick Kpozo, Mensiro, Frank Arhin featured in Ostersunds 3-0 defeat to Djurgarden

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu featured in the game for St.Gallen as they lost 2-1 to Young Boys

Switzerland-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah opened his scoring account in the Swiss Super League on Saturday when FC St. Gallen lost to BSC Young Boys.

TUNISIA

Precious Boah saw 45 minutes of action for Esperance in their 1-0 win over Sfaxien.

The Ghanaian youngster won his first career title with Esperance

TURKEY

Benjamin Tetteh saw 90 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 1-0 to Antalyaspor

Philip Awuku and Haqi Osman were on the bench for Malatayaspor

Isaac Cofie was on the bench for Sivasspor against Karagumruk

Joseph Attamah scored for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Giresunspor

Bernard Mensah was in action for Kayserispor

UKRAINE

Najeeb Yakubu made a brief appearance for Vorskla Poltava in their 1-0 win over Kolos Kovalivka

USA

In MLS, Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah were in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 win over Club de Foot Montreal

Lalas Abubakar saw 90 minutes of action for Colorado Rapids against Toronto FC which ended goalless

Latif Blessing saw 33 minutes of action for Los Angeles FC in their 2-0 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes

Leonard Owusu played 83 minutes in the game for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 1-0 win over FC Dallas

Emmanuel Twumasi saw 84 minutes of action in the game for FC Dallas

In USL, Kwamina Mensah saw 16 minutes of action for Sporting Kansas City 2 in their 2-0 defeat to Louisville City

Wahab Ackwei played the full throttle for Loudoun United in their 6-1 defeat to Miami FC

Solomon Asante lasted 90 minutes in the game for Phoenix Rising in their 2-1 win over Tacoma Defiance

Dominic Oduro saw 90 minutes of action for Memphis in their 1-1 draw against Louisville City

Elvis Amoah scored for Rio Grande Valley FC Toros in their 3-2 win over Atlanta United 2

Rashid Tetteh saw 90 minutes of action for New Mexico in their 1-0 win over San Antonio

Mohammed Abu played the full throttle for San Antonio

Michael Yeboah was on the bench as Las Vegas Lights lost to San Diego Loyal 4-2

