Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Ashimeru, Ekuban, Twumasi score for clubs

Patrick Twumasi Hannover 96.jpeg Patrick Twumasi scored his first goal for Netanya

Mon, 21 Feb 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanasoccernet.com brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend.

Below is a comprehensive report on how the players fared with their clubs in their respective leagues compiled by our European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom.

Players to have scored

Caleb Ekuban scored for Genoa in their 1-1 draw against Venezia in the Italian Serie A

Majeed Ashimeru scored for Anderlecht in their 2-0 win over Genk in the Belgian league

Patrick Twumasi scored his first goal for Netanya in their 1-1 draw against Maccabi Petah Tikva

ENGLAND

In the Premier League, Thomas Partey registered an assist for Arsenal in their 2-1 win over Brentford

Tariq Fosu missed the game due to injury

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured in the game for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea

Mohammed Salisu played the full throttle for Southampton in their 2-0 win over Everton

Tariq Lamptey lasted the entire duration in the game for Brighton in their 3-0 defeat to Burnley

Daniel Amartey lasted 90 minutes for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Wolves

In Championship, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading in their 3-2 win over Preston

Albert Adomah played 90 minutes for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Hull City

In League One, Hiram Boateng was on the bench for MK Dons in their 2-1 win over Sunderland

In League Two, Jojo Wollacott kept a clean sheet for Swindon Town in their 3-0 win over Carlisle

SPAIN

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng saw 69 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 win over Burgos CF

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Osman Bukari registered an assist for Nantes as they eased past PSG 3-1

Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris were in action for Strasbourg in their 2-2 draw against St. Etienne

Abdul Samed Salis and Alidu Seidu were in action for Clermont in their 2-0 win over Marseille

Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Bordeaux in their 1-1 draw against Monaco

In Ligue II,

GERMANY

Christopher Adjei-Antwi played 90 minutes for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Stuttgart

In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt climbed off the bench to play 34 minutes for Holstein Kiel in their 2-0 defeat to Karlsruher SC

Daniel Kofi Kyereh lasted 84 minutes in the game for St.Pauli in their 3-0 defeat to Hannover

ITALY

In Serie A, Felix Afena-Gyan saw 61 minutes of action for AS Roma in their 2-2 draw against Verona

Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 25 minutes for Fiorentina in their 1-0 win over Atalanta

Caleb Ekuban scored for Genoa in their 1-1 draw against Venezia

In Serie B, Davis Mensah saw 25 minutes of action for Pordenone in their 2-0 defeat to Reggina

ALBANIA

Michael Agbekpornu was in action for Egnatia in their 2-0 win over Skenderbeu

Alfred Mensah was in action for Skenderbeu

BELGIUM

Abdul Nurudeen was in post for Eupen in their 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge

Majeed Ashimeru scored for Anderlecht in their 2-0 win over Genk

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey climbed off the bench to play 25 minutes for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win over Cherno More

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem lasted the entire duration in the game for Rijeka in their 4-2 win over Sibernik

DENMARK

Lasso Coulibaly made a brief appearance for Mordsjaelland in their 2-0 defeat to Brondby

Ebenezer Ofori saw 79 minutes of action for Vejle against Silkeborg which they lost 3-0

ISREAL

Richmond Boakye Yiadom was impressive in the game for Beitar Jerusalem despite losing 1-0 to Hapoel Hadera

Mohammed Kamaheni and Lawrence Ofori were in action for Ashdod in their 2-0 defeat to Hapoel Jerusalem

Eugene Ansah came on as a substitute to play 15 minutes for H.Beer Sheva against Kiryat Shmona

Patrick Twumasi scored his first goal for Netanya in their 1-1 draw against Maccabi Petah Tikva

MALTA

James Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were in action for Gudja in their 1-0 win over Balzan

Bismarck Ngissah saw 72 minutes of action for Birkirkara in their 3-2 win over Hibernians

Antwi Dennis Agyare saw 70 minutes of action for Mosta FC in their 1-0 win over Sliema

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus was unused substitute for Ajax in their 1-0 win over Willem II

PORTUGAL

Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 3-1 to Arouca

Koffi Kouao was in action for Vizela in their 2-1 defeat to Ferreira

SLOVAKIA

Richmond Owusu and Henry Addo were in action for Zilina in their 2-1 win over Michalovce

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune in their 4-0 win over Baroka

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-0 win over Lugano

Musah Nuhu was on the bench for St.Gallen

TURKEY

Godfred Donsah lasted 45 minutes in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 defeat to Antalyaspor

Philip Awuku was on the bench for Yeni Malatyaspor

Joseph Attamah saw 57 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 2-1 win over Giresunspor

Isaac Sackey lasted the entire duration in the game for Hatayaspor in their 2-0 defeat to Fenerbache

