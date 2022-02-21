Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Ashimeru, Ekuban, Twumasi score for clubs

Ghanasoccernet.com brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend.
Below is a comprehensive report on how the players fared with their clubs in their respective leagues compiled by our European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom.
Players to have scored
Caleb Ekuban scored for Genoa in their 1-1 draw against Venezia in the Italian Serie A
Majeed Ashimeru scored for Anderlecht in their 2-0 win over Genk in the Belgian league
Patrick Twumasi scored his first goal for Netanya in their 1-1 draw against Maccabi Petah Tikva
ENGLAND
In the Premier League, Thomas Partey registered an assist for Arsenal in their 2-1 win over Brentford
Tariq Fosu missed the game due to injury
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured in the game for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea
Mohammed Salisu played the full throttle for Southampton in their 2-0 win over Everton
Tariq Lamptey lasted the entire duration in the game for Brighton in their 3-0 defeat to Burnley
Daniel Amartey lasted 90 minutes for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Wolves
In Championship, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading in their 3-2 win over Preston
Albert Adomah played 90 minutes for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Hull City
In League One, Hiram Boateng was on the bench for MK Dons in their 2-1 win over Sunderland
In League Two, Jojo Wollacott kept a clean sheet for Swindon Town in their 3-0 win over Carlisle
SPAIN
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng saw 69 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 win over Burgos CF
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Osman Bukari registered an assist for Nantes as they eased past PSG 3-1
Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris were in action for Strasbourg in their 2-2 draw against St. Etienne
Abdul Samed Salis and Alidu Seidu were in action for Clermont in their 2-0 win over Marseille
Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Bordeaux in their 1-1 draw against Monaco
In Ligue II,
GERMANY
Christopher Adjei-Antwi played 90 minutes for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Stuttgart
In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt climbed off the bench to play 34 minutes for Holstein Kiel in their 2-0 defeat to Karlsruher SC
Daniel Kofi Kyereh lasted 84 minutes in the game for St.Pauli in their 3-0 defeat to Hannover
ITALY
In Serie A, Felix Afena-Gyan saw 61 minutes of action for AS Roma in their 2-2 draw against Verona
Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 25 minutes for Fiorentina in their 1-0 win over Atalanta
In Serie B, Davis Mensah saw 25 minutes of action for Pordenone in their 2-0 defeat to Reggina
ALBANIA
Michael Agbekpornu was in action for Egnatia in their 2-0 win over Skenderbeu
Alfred Mensah was in action for Skenderbeu
BELGIUM
Abdul Nurudeen was in post for Eupen in their 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge
Majeed Ashimeru scored for Anderlecht in their 2-0 win over Genk
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey climbed off the bench to play 25 minutes for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win over Cherno More
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem lasted the entire duration in the game for Rijeka in their 4-2 win over Sibernik
DENMARK
Lasso Coulibaly made a brief appearance for Mordsjaelland in their 2-0 defeat to Brondby
Ebenezer Ofori saw 79 minutes of action for Vejle against Silkeborg which they lost 3-0
ISREAL
Richmond Boakye Yiadom was impressive in the game for Beitar Jerusalem despite losing 1-0 to Hapoel Hadera
Mohammed Kamaheni and Lawrence Ofori were in action for Ashdod in their 2-0 defeat to Hapoel Jerusalem
Eugene Ansah came on as a substitute to play 15 minutes for H.Beer Sheva against Kiryat Shmona
Patrick Twumasi scored his first goal for Netanya in their 1-1 draw against Maccabi Petah Tikva
MALTA
James Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were in action for Gudja in their 1-0 win over Balzan
Bismarck Ngissah saw 72 minutes of action for Birkirkara in their 3-2 win over Hibernians
Antwi Dennis Agyare saw 70 minutes of action for Mosta FC in their 1-0 win over Sliema
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus was unused substitute for Ajax in their 1-0 win over Willem II
PORTUGAL
Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 3-1 to Arouca
Koffi Kouao was in action for Vizela in their 2-1 defeat to Ferreira
SLOVAKIA
Richmond Owusu and Henry Addo were in action for Zilina in their 2-1 win over Michalovce
SOUTH AFRICA
Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune in their 4-0 win over Baroka
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-0 win over Lugano
Musah Nuhu was on the bench for St.Gallen
TURKEY
Godfred Donsah lasted 45 minutes in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 defeat to Antalyaspor
Philip Awuku was on the bench for Yeni Malatyaspor
Joseph Attamah saw 57 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 2-1 win over Giresunspor
Isaac Sackey lasted the entire duration in the game for Hatayaspor in their 2-0 defeat to Fenerbache