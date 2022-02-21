Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Ashimeru, Ekuban, Twumasi score for clubs

Patrick Twumasi scored his first goal for Netanya

Players to have scored



Caleb Ekuban scored for Genoa in their 1-1 draw against Venezia in the Italian Serie A



Majeed Ashimeru scored for Anderlecht in their 2-0 win over Genk in the Belgian league



Patrick Twumasi scored his first goal for Netanya in their 1-1 draw against Maccabi Petah Tikva



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Thomas Partey registered an assist for Arsenal in their 2-1 win over Brentford



Tariq Fosu missed the game due to injury



Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured in the game for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea



Mohammed Salisu played the full throttle for Southampton in their 2-0 win over Everton



Tariq Lamptey lasted the entire duration in the game for Brighton in their 3-0 defeat to Burnley



Daniel Amartey lasted 90 minutes for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Wolves



In Championship, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading in their 3-2 win over Preston



Albert Adomah played 90 minutes for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Hull City



In League One, Hiram Boateng was on the bench for MK Dons in their 2-1 win over Sunderland

In League Two, Jojo Wollacott kept a clean sheet for Swindon Town in their 3-0 win over Carlisle



SPAIN



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng saw 69 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 win over Burgos CF



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Osman Bukari registered an assist for Nantes as they eased past PSG 3-1



Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris were in action for Strasbourg in their 2-2 draw against St. Etienne



Abdul Samed Salis and Alidu Seidu were in action for Clermont in their 2-0 win over Marseille



Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Bordeaux in their 1-1 draw against Monaco



GERMANY



Christopher Adjei-Antwi played 90 minutes for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Stuttgart



In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt climbed off the bench to play 34 minutes for Holstein Kiel in their 2-0 defeat to Karlsruher SC



Daniel Kofi Kyereh lasted 84 minutes in the game for St.Pauli in their 3-0 defeat to Hannover



ITALY



In Serie A, Felix Afena-Gyan saw 61 minutes of action for AS Roma in their 2-2 draw against Verona

Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 25 minutes for Fiorentina in their 1-0 win over Atalanta



In Serie B, Davis Mensah saw 25 minutes of action for Pordenone in their 2-0 defeat to Reggina



ALBANIA



Michael Agbekpornu was in action for Egnatia in their 2-0 win over Skenderbeu



Alfred Mensah was in action for Skenderbeu



BELGIUM



Abdul Nurudeen was in post for Eupen in their 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge



Majeed Ashimeru scored for Anderlecht in their 2-0 win over Genk



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey climbed off the bench to play 25 minutes for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win over Cherno More



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem lasted the entire duration in the game for Rijeka in their 4-2 win over Sibernik



DENMARK



Lasso Coulibaly made a brief appearance for Mordsjaelland in their 2-0 defeat to Brondby

Ebenezer Ofori saw 79 minutes of action for Vejle against Silkeborg which they lost 3-0



ISREAL



Richmond Boakye Yiadom was impressive in the game for Beitar Jerusalem despite losing 1-0 to Hapoel Hadera



Mohammed Kamaheni and Lawrence Ofori were in action for Ashdod in their 2-0 defeat to Hapoel Jerusalem



Eugene Ansah came on as a substitute to play 15 minutes for H.Beer Sheva against Kiryat Shmona



MALTA



James Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were in action for Gudja in their 1-0 win over Balzan



Bismarck Ngissah saw 72 minutes of action for Birkirkara in their 3-2 win over Hibernians



Antwi Dennis Agyare saw 70 minutes of action for Mosta FC in their 1-0 win over Sliema



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus was unused substitute for Ajax in their 1-0 win over Willem II



PORTUGAL



Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 3-1 to Arouca



Koffi Kouao was in action for Vizela in their 2-1 defeat to Ferreira

SLOVAKIA



Richmond Owusu and Henry Addo were in action for Zilina in their 2-1 win over Michalovce



SOUTH AFRICA



Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune in their 4-0 win over Baroka



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-0 win over Lugano



Musah Nuhu was on the bench for St.Gallen



TURKEY



Godfred Donsah lasted 45 minutes in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 defeat to Antalyaspor



Philip Awuku was on the bench for Yeni Malatyaspor



Joseph Attamah saw 57 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 2-1 win over Giresunspor



Isaac Sackey lasted the entire duration in the game for Hatayaspor in their 2-0 defeat to Fenerbache