Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Bukari wins French Cup, Amuzu bags hattrick  

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom monitors and reports on how the players performed in their respective leagues every weekend.
Players on target
Ghana midfielder Osman Bukari helped Nantes to clinch the French Cup after beating OGC Nice
Elvis Amoh scored for Colorado Springs in their 3-2 win against Rio Grande
Wahab Ackwei was on the scoresheet for Rio Grande
Frank Amuzu scored a hat trick for Anderlecht in their 4-0 win over Antwerp
Ernest Asante came off the bench to score for Omonia in their 3-2 win over AEL Limassol
Malik Abubakari was on target for Malmo FF in their 2-0 win against Mjallby
Richmond Antwi came off the bench to score for Phoenix Rising in their 3-0 win against San Antonio
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton as they lost 3-0 to Brentford
Tariq Fosu was an unused substitute on the bench for Brentford
Jeffery Schlupp came off the bench to play 28 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 win over Watford
Jordan Ayew was on the bench
Tariq Lamptey saw 15 minutes of action for Brighton in their 4-0 win over Manchester United
In Championship, Abdul Baba Rahman played the full throttle for Reading as they lost 1-0 to Luton
Andy Yiadom missed the game due to injury
Albert Adomah played 90 minutes for QPR in their 1-0 win over Swansea
Antoine Semenyo played the full throttle for Bristol City as they lost 2-0 to Huddersfield
Jojo Wollacott was on the bench in Swindon Town’s 3-0 win over Walsall
In the League Two, Brendan Wiredu saw 60 minutes of action for Colchester in their 2-0 win over Hartlepool
Abraham Odoh scored for Rochdale in their 2-0 win over Newport
SPAIN
In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba played 90 minutes for Mallorca as they lost 6-2 to Granada CF
Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 4-0 win over Alaves
Samuel Obeng was in action for Real Oviedo against Malaga which ended in a draw
ITALY
In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes as Genoa defeated Juventus 2-1
Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia as they lost 3-1 to Atlanta
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Abdul Salis Samed and Alidu Seidu were both in action for Clermont in their 2-1 win against Montpellier
Gideon Mensah saw 57 minutes of action for Bordeaux as they lost 4-1 to Angers
In Ligue 2, Emmaniel Lomotey saw 63 minutes of action for Amiens as they lost 2-1 to Paris FC
Nicholas Opoku was on the bench for Amiens
Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Valenciennes in their 1-0 win against Sochaux
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim as they lost 4-2 against Bayer Leverkusen
Kevin-Prince Boateng played 66 minutes for Hertha Berlin as they lost 2-1 to Mainz
Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on the bench as Bochom beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-1
In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh played 90 minutes for St.Pauli as they lost 3-2 to Schalke
Braydon Manu lasted 45 minutes in the game for Darmstadt as they lost 2-1 to Dusseldorf
Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn against Sandhausen
Kwesi Okyere Wriedt played 90 minutes for Holstien Kiel in their 3-0 win over Nurnberg
AUSTRIA
Seth Paintsil saw 23 minutes of action for Hartberg in their 3-3 draw against LASK
BELGIUM
Frank Amuzu scored a hat trick for Anderlecht in their 4-0 win over Antwerp
Denis Odoi was in action for Club Brugge KV in their 2-0 win against Royale Union SG
Joseph Paintsil lasted 45 minutes in the game for Genk in their 2-2 draw against Charleroi
Elisha Owusu was on the bench for Gent in their 1-0 win over KV Mechelen
CROATIA
Gideon Acquah was on the bench for Istra 1961 as they lost 2-1 to Sibenik
Prince Obeng Ampem lasted 45 minutes of action for Rijeka as they lost 3-0 to Hajduk Split
Issah Abass was on the bench
CYPRUS
Ernest Asante came off the bench to score for Omonia in their 3-2 win over AEL Limassol
Kingsley Sarfo lasted 88 minutes in the game for APOEL as they lost 3-2 to Apollon
DENMARK
Ernest Nuamah saw 17 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Odense
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri played 59 minutes for Levadia in their 1-0 win over Tallinna Kalev
Abdul Razak Yusif played the full throttle for Paide against Flora which ended in a draw
FINLAND
Prospoer Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 2-0 win over Haka
Edmund Arko-Mensah played the full throttle for Honka in their 2-1 win over Inter Turku
Eric Oteng was in action for lLves as they lost 2-1 against HJK
Mohammed Abubakari saw 90 minutes for Mariehamn in their 1-1 draw against KuPS
Clinton Antwi was in action for KuPS
ISRAEL
Patrick Twumasi was in action for Netanya as they lost 2-1 to Maccabi Tel Aviv
Eugene Ansah lasted 70 minutes in the game for H.Beer Sheva in their 1-0 win over Maccabi Haifa
Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to play 30 minutes for Maccabi Haifa
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Ajax in their 2-2 draw against AZ Alkmaar
NORWAY
Salomon Owusu saw 90 minutes of action for Odds BK as they lost 1-0 to Sarspsborg
Ernest Boahene was in action for Stromsgodset as they won 3-0 against Rosenborg
Gilbert Koomson was in action for Bodo/Glimt in their 1-1 draw against Lillestrom
Eric Taylor was an unused substitute for Lillestrom
PORTUGAL
Richard Ofori was in action for Vizela in their 1-1 draw against Maritimo
ROMANIA
Nana Boateng lasted 70 minutes in the game for CFR Cluj as they won 6-0 against FC Arges
SERBIA
Ibrahim Mustapha scored for Novi Pazar in their 3-0 win against Metalac
SOUTH AFRICA
Edwin Gyimah saw 90 minutes of action for Sekhukhune against Amazulu which ended in a draw
SWEDEN
Malik Abubakari was on target for Malmo FF in their 2-0 win against Mjallby
Abdul Halik Hudu and Lawson Sabah both featured in the game for AFC Eskilstuna in their 5-2 win against Vasteras SK
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati Zigi conceded two goals as St Gallen lost 2-1 at home to Zurich
Musah Nuhu was an unused substitute in the game for St. Gallen
TURKEY
Isaac Cofie played 65 minutes of action for Sivasspor as they lost 3-1 to Kasimpasa
Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Gaziantep
Isaac Sackey saw 27 minutes of action for Hatayspor in their 1-1 draw against Trabzonspor
Haqi Osman, Benjamin Tetteh and Philip Awuku were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 3-1 against Rizespor
USA
In MLS, Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-2 draw against New England Revolution
Harrison Afful was on the bench for Charlotte as they won 1-0 against Inter Miami
Lalas Abubakar played 52 minutes for Colorado Rapids as they lost 1-0 to San Jose Earthquakes
Emmanuel Twumasi played 77 minutes for FC Dallas in their 2-0 win against Seattle Sounders
In the USL Championship, Anderson Asiedu and Prosper Kasim featured in the game for Birmingham as they lost 1-0 to Pittsburgh
Francis Atuahene was in action for Detroit City in their 3-1 defeat to FC Tulsa
Richmond Antwi came off the bench to score for Phoenix Rising in their 3-0 win against San Antonio
Mohammed Abu was in action for San Antonio whilst Jordan Ayimbila was on the bench
Daniel Oduro lasted 90 minutes in the game for Charleston as they lost 2-0 to Memphis
Elvis Amoh scored for Colorado Springs in their 3-2 win against Rio Grande
Wahab Ackwei was on the scoresheet for Rio Grande
- 'This season has thought me a lot' – Monaco forward Myron Boadu
- Michael Akoto scores in added time to snatch a point for Dynamo Dresden
- Osman Bukari features as Nantes lift French Cup for first time in 22 years
- Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah gives credit to teammates for his rich form
- Kwadwo Opoku scores for Los Angeles FC in draw with Philadelphia Union
- Read all related articles