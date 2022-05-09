1
Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Bukari wins French Cup, Amuzu bags hattrick  

OsmanBU Osman Bukari plays for Ligue 1 side Nantes

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom monitors and reports on how the players performed in their respective leagues every weekend.

Players on target

Ghana midfielder Osman Bukari helped Nantes to clinch the French Cup after beating OGC Nice

Elvis Amoh scored for Colorado Springs in their 3-2 win against Rio Grande

Wahab Ackwei was on the scoresheet for Rio Grande

Frank Amuzu scored a hat trick for Anderlecht in their 4-0 win over Antwerp

Ernest Asante came off the bench to score for Omonia in their 3-2 win over AEL Limassol

Malik Abubakari was on target for Malmo FF in their 2-0 win against Mjallby

Richmond Antwi came off the bench to score for Phoenix Rising in their 3-0 win against San Antonio

 ENGLAND

In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton as they lost 3-0 to Brentford

Tariq Fosu was an unused substitute on the bench for Brentford

Jeffery Schlupp came off the bench to play 28 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 win over Watford

Jordan Ayew was on the bench

Tariq Lamptey saw 15 minutes of action for Brighton in their 4-0 win over Manchester United

In Championship, Abdul Baba Rahman played the full throttle for Reading as they lost 1-0 to Luton

Andy Yiadom missed the game due to injury

Albert Adomah played 90 minutes for QPR in their 1-0 win over Swansea

Antoine Semenyo played the full throttle for Bristol City as they lost 2-0 to Huddersfield

Jojo Wollacott was on the bench in Swindon Town’s 3-0 win over Walsall

In the League Two, Brendan Wiredu saw 60 minutes of action for Colchester in their 2-0 win over Hartlepool

Abraham Odoh scored for Rochdale in their 2-0 win over Newport

 SPAIN

In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba played 90 minutes for Mallorca as they lost 6-2 to Granada CF

Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 4-0 win over Alaves

Samuel Obeng was in action for Real Oviedo against Malaga which ended in a draw

 ITALY

In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes as Genoa defeated Juventus 2-1

Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia as they lost 3-1 to Atlanta

 FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Abdul Salis Samed and Alidu Seidu were both in action for Clermont in their 2-1 win against Montpellier

Gideon Mensah saw 57 minutes of action for Bordeaux as they lost 4-1 to Angers

In Ligue 2, Emmaniel Lomotey saw 63 minutes of action for Amiens as they lost 2-1 to Paris FC

Nicholas Opoku was on the bench for Amiens

Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Valenciennes in their 1-0 win against Sochaux

 GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim as they lost 4-2 against Bayer Leverkusen

Kevin-Prince Boateng played 66 minutes for Hertha Berlin as they lost 2-1 to Mainz

Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on the bench as Bochom beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-1

In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh played 90 minutes for St.Pauli as they lost 3-2 to Schalke

Braydon Manu lasted 45 minutes in the game for Darmstadt as they lost 2-1 to Dusseldorf

Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn against Sandhausen

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt played 90 minutes for Holstien Kiel in their 3-0 win over Nurnberg

 AUSTRIA

Seth Paintsil saw 23 minutes of action for Hartberg in their 3-3 draw against LASK

 BELGIUM

Frank Amuzu scored a hat trick for Anderlecht in their 4-0 win over Antwerp

Denis Odoi was in action for Club Brugge KV in their 2-0 win against Royale Union SG

Joseph Paintsil lasted 45 minutes in the game for Genk in their 2-2 draw against Charleroi

Elisha Owusu was on the bench for Gent in their 1-0 win over KV Mechelen

 CROATIA

Gideon Acquah was on the bench for Istra 1961 as they lost 2-1 to Sibenik

Prince Obeng Ampem lasted 45 minutes of action for Rijeka as they lost 3-0 to Hajduk Split

Issah Abass was on the bench

 CYPRUS

Ernest Asante came off the bench to score for Omonia in their 3-2 win over AEL Limassol

Kingsley Sarfo lasted 88 minutes in the game for APOEL as they lost 3-2 to Apollon

 DENMARK

Ernest Nuamah saw 17 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Odense

 ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri played 59 minutes for Levadia in their 1-0 win over Tallinna Kalev

Abdul Razak Yusif played the full throttle for Paide against Flora which ended in a draw

 FINLAND

Prospoer Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 2-0 win over Haka

Edmund Arko-Mensah played the full throttle for Honka in their 2-1 win over Inter Turku

Eric Oteng was in action for lLves as they lost 2-1 against HJK

Mohammed Abubakari saw 90 minutes for Mariehamn in their 1-1 draw against KuPS

Clinton Antwi was in action for KuPS

 ISRAEL

Patrick Twumasi was in action for Netanya as they lost 2-1 to Maccabi Tel Aviv

Eugene Ansah lasted 70 minutes in the game for H.Beer Sheva in their 1-0 win over Maccabi Haifa

Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to play 30 minutes for Maccabi Haifa

 NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Ajax in their 2-2 draw against AZ Alkmaar

 NORWAY

Salomon Owusu saw 90 minutes of action for Odds BK as they lost 1-0 to Sarspsborg

Ernest Boahene was in action for Stromsgodset as they won 3-0 against Rosenborg

Gilbert Koomson was in action for Bodo/Glimt in their 1-1 draw against Lillestrom

Eric Taylor was an unused substitute for Lillestrom

 PORTUGAL

Richard Ofori was in action for Vizela in their 1-1 draw against Maritimo

 ROMANIA

Nana Boateng lasted 70 minutes in the game for CFR Cluj as they won 6-0 against FC Arges

 SERBIA

Ibrahim Mustapha scored for Novi Pazar in their 3-0 win against Metalac

 SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah saw 90 minutes of action for Sekhukhune against Amazulu which ended in a draw

 SWEDEN

Malik Abubakari was on target for Malmo FF in their 2-0 win against Mjallby

Abdul Halik Hudu and Lawson Sabah both featured in the game for AFC Eskilstuna in their 5-2 win against Vasteras SK

 SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati Zigi conceded two goals as St Gallen lost 2-1 at home to Zurich

Musah Nuhu was an unused substitute in the game for St. Gallen

 TURKEY

Isaac Cofie played 65 minutes of action for Sivasspor as they lost 3-1 to Kasimpasa

Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Gaziantep

Isaac Sackey saw 27 minutes of action for Hatayspor in their 1-1 draw against Trabzonspor

Haqi Osman, Benjamin Tetteh and Philip Awuku were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 3-1 against Rizespor

 USA

In MLS, Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-2 draw against New England Revolution

Harrison Afful was on the bench for Charlotte as they won 1-0 against Inter Miami

Lalas Abubakar played 52 minutes for Colorado Rapids as they lost 1-0 to San Jose Earthquakes

Emmanuel Twumasi played 77 minutes for FC Dallas in their 2-0 win against Seattle Sounders

In the USL Championship, Anderson Asiedu and Prosper Kasim featured in the game for Birmingham as they lost 1-0 to Pittsburgh

Francis Atuahene was in action for Detroit City in their 3-1 defeat to FC Tulsa

Richmond Antwi came off the bench to score for Phoenix Rising in their 3-0 win against San Antonio

Mohammed Abu was in action for San Antonio whilst Jordan Ayimbila was on the bench

Daniel Oduro lasted 90 minutes in the game for Charleston as they lost 2-0 to Memphis

Elvis Amoh scored for Colorado Springs in their 3-2 win against Rio Grande

Wahab Ackwei was on the scoresheet for Rio Grande

