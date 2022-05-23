Performance of Ghanaian players abroad : Duncan powers Fiorentina to Europa Conference League

Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan

Some of the Top Leagues in Europe rounded up their season over the weekend and GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players abroad.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed with their respective clubs.



Below is the report on how the players fared.



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey was in action for Brighton in their 3-1 win against West Ham.



Jeffrey Schlupp played the full throttle for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 win against Manchester United.



Jordan Ayew was an unused substitute in the game.



Daniel Amartey made a brief appearance for Leicester City in their 4-1 win against Southampton.



Mohammed Salisu lasted the entire duration of the game.



SPAIN



In LaLiga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo as they lost 2-0 to Valencia



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng saw 25 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 defeat to Las Palmas.



ITALY



In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban came off the bench to play 20 minutes for Genoa in their 1-0 defeat to Bologna.



Alfred Duncan scored for Fiorentina in their 2-0 win against Juventus.



FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont in their 2-1 defeat to Lyon.



Kamaldeen Sulemana was on the bench for Stade Rennes in their 2-2 draw against Lille.



Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg as they lost 4-0 to Marseille.



Majeed Waris was on the bench.



Osman Bukari lasted 20 minutes in the game for Nantes in their 1-1 draw against St.Etienne.







ALBANIA



Alfred Mensah played 90 minutes for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 defeat to Kukesi.



Michael Agbekpornu was in action for KF Egnatia against Vllaznia which they lost 3-1.



BELGIUM



Elisha Owusu played 90 minutes for Gent as they lost 2-1 to Chaleroi.



Joseph Paintsil played 58 minutes for Genk against KV Mechelen which ended in a draw.



Dennis Odoi was in action for Club Brugge against Anderlecht.



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey was in action for Ludogorets against Levski Sofia.

CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem and Issah Abass were in action for Rijeka in their 1-0 win against Dragovolijac.



CYPRUS



Kingsley Sarfo ws in action for APOEL as they lost 3-1 to Paphos.



Benjamin Akoto saw 90 minutes of action for Doxa against Paeek.



DENMARK



Ernest Nuamah saw 29 minutes for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Aarhus.



FINLAND



Mohammed Abubakari and Baba Mensah featured in the game for Mariehamn in their 1-0 defeat to SJK.



ISRAEL



Godsway Donyoh scored for Maccabi Haifa in their 4-0 win against Netanya.



Patrick Twumasi was in action for Netanya.



LITHUANIA



Divine Naah was in action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-1 win against Zalgiris.



NORWAY

Isaac Annan and David Agbo were in action for Kristiansund as they lost 2-1 to Molde.



Gilbert Koomson made a brief appearance for Bodo/Glimt in their 4-1 win against Haugesund.



Solomon Owusu was in action for Odd in their 1-0 win against Jerv.







SLOVAKIA



Rahim Ibrahim played 45 minutes for Trencin in their 2-2 draw against Michalovce.



Benson Anang, Abasa Aremeyaw, and Richmond Owusu were in action for Zilina in their 2-2 drawa against Slovan Bratislava.



Kelvin Boateng saw 21 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 1-0 win against Dun. Streda.



Sharani Zuberu was in action for Dun.Streda.



SWEDEN



Emmanuel Boateng and Michael Baidoo were in action for Elfsborg in their 3-1 win against Goteborg.



Gideon Mensah scored for Varbergs in their 2-1 win against Degerfors.



Malik Abubakar scored for Malmo FF in their 2-1 defeat to Hacken.



Joseph Amoako saw 18 minutes of action for Helsingborg in their 4-1 defeat to Varnamo.



Benjamin Acquah was on the bench for Helsingborg.





SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet for St. Gallen in their 4-0 win against Lausanne.



TURKEY



Isaac Cofie was in action for Sivasspor in their 2-1 win against Kayserispor.



Haqi Osman and Patrick Awuku featured in the game for Yeni Malatayaspor as they suffered a 5-0 defeat to Fenerbache.



USA



Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were in action for Columbus Crew as they lost 2-0 to Los Angeles FC.



Kwadwo Opoku lasted 45 minutes of action for Los Angeles.



Emmanuel Boateng made a brief appearance for New England Revolution in their 3-2 win against FC Cincinnati.



In USL Championship, Dominic Oduro saw 57 minutes of action for Charleston against Miami FC which they lost 4-0.



Solomon Asante made his first appearance for Indy Eleven as they won 2-0 against New York Red Bulls 2.



Francis Atuahene saw 11 minutes of action for Detriot City in their 3-1 win against Atlanta United 2.