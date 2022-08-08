Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Paintsil, Amuzu bag brace for their respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed.
Players to have scored this weekend….
In English League Two, Daniel Agyei scored for Crewe in their 3-0 win against Harrogate
Joseph Painstil scored a brace for Genk in their 4-2 win against Eupen in the Jupiler Pro League.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal in their 2-0 win against Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured in the game for Crystal Palace
Mohammed Salisu scored an own goal in Southampton’s 5-1 defeat to Tottenham
Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to help Brighton beat Man United 2-1 at Old Trafford
Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes in Leicester City 2-2 draw against Brentford
In Championship, Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were in action for Reading in their 2-1 win against Cardiff
Semenyo missed Bristol City’s game against Sunderland due to injury
Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for QPR in their 3-2 win against Middlesbrough
Benjamin Tetteh saw 58 minutes of action for Hull City against Preston which ended goalless
In League One, Jojo Wollacott kept a clean sheet as Charlton won 1-0 against Derby
Kwesi Appiah came on as a substitute to play 24 minutes for Crawley against Leyton Orient as they lost 1-0
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in the 2-1 defeat to Monaco
Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont against PSG which they lost 5-0
Salis Abdul Samed saw 90 minutes of action for Lens in their 3-2 win against Brest
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku saw 90 minutes of action for Amiens in their 1-0 win against Annecy
Godwin Kobby Bentil lasted 77 minutes in the game for Niort against Bastia which ended 4-1
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Adjei-Antwi was on the bench for Bochum in their 2-1 defeat to Mainz
Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 55 minutes in the game for Hertha Berlin as they lost 3-1 to Union Berlin
In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah and Aaron Opoku were in action for Hamburg in their 1-0 win against Haidenheim
Braydon Manu lasted 63 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 1-0 win against Braunschewig
AUSTRIA
Winfred Amoah played 90 minutes for Kapfenberg in their 2-2 draw against Austria Vienna II
Paul Mensah was in action for BW Linz in their 2-1 defeat to Horn
Forson Amankwah saw 90 minutes of action for Altach in their 3-2 win against Austria Vienna
AZERBAIJAN
Kwabena Owusu saw 23 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 3-1 win against Sabail
BELGIUM
Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah were in action for Club Brugge in their 1-1 against Waregem
Abdul Nurudeen was in post for Eupen before he was substituted
BULGARIA
Carlos Ohene was sent off for CSKA Sofia against Botev Vratsa which they won 5-2
DENMARK
Ernest Nuamah, Lasso Coulibaly were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-0 win against Viborg
Abu Francis was on the bench
EGYPT
Issahaku Yakubu played 90 minutes for National Bank Egypt in their 2-1 win against Misr Lel Makkasa
ESTONIA
David Addy played the full throttle for Tammeka as they lost 1-0 to Flora
FINLAND
Eric Oteng saw 31 minutes of action for ILVES as they lost 3-0 to VPS
David Accam was on the bench for Inter Turku in their 1-0 defeat to SJK
Jude Arthur came off the bench to play 67 minutes for Haka against Mariehamn which they lost 2-0.
Baba Mensah was on the bench for Mariehamn
Edmund Arko-Mensah saw 71 minutes of action for Honka in their 1-1 draw against KuPS
Musah Nuhu was on the bench for KuPS
Malik Abubakari saw 25 minutes of action for HJK in their 1-1 draw against AC Oulu
LITHUANIA
Edward Sarpong played 90 minutes for Dziugas Telsai against Jonava which ended 2-2
Francis Kyeremeh lasted 79 minutes in the game for Zalgiris in their 2-1 win against Banga
Michael Anaba saw 64 minutes of action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-0 win against Riteriai
MALAYSIA
Alexander Agyakwa featured in the game for Selangor in their 2-1 defeat to Terenggau in the FA Cup
MOLDOVA
Mudasiru Salifu played 90 minutes for Sherrif Tiraspol in their 3-1 win against Sf.Gheorghe
Razak Abalora was on the bench for Sherrif
NETHERLANDS
In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus made a brief appearance for Ajax as they defeated Sittard 3-2
NORWAY
Salomon Owusu saw 90 minutes of action for ODDS BK as they lost heavily to Bodo/Glimt
Gilbert Koomson was on the bench for Bodo/Glimt
Isaac Annan saw 19 minutes of action for Kristiansund as they lost 3-2 against Molde
David Agbo was on the bench
PORTUGAL
Moses Yaw was in action for Arouca as they lost 4-0 against Benfica
Francis Cann featured in the game for Vizela in their 1-0 win against Rio Ave
Abdul Aziz-Yakubu played the full throttle for Rio Ave
SCOTLAND
Matthew Cudjoe enjoyed 39 minutes of action for Dundee United as they lost 1-0 to Livingston
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim saw 30 minutes of action for Trencin against Michalovce in that 3-1 win
SOUTH AFRICA
Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet for Orlando Pirates against Swallows which they won by a lone goal
SWEDEN
Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad in their 3-1 win against Dalkurd
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was shown a red card in St.Gallen 3-2 defeat against Grasshoppers
Kasim Adams played 90 minutes for Basel against Young Boys which ended in a draw
TURKEY
Isaac Cofie climbed off the bench to play five minutes for Sivasspor in their 1-1 draw against Gaziantep
Bernard Mensah made a brief appearance for Kayserispor in their 1-0 defeat to Besiktas
USA
In MLS, Leonard Owusu was in action for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 2-1 win against Huston Dynamo
Jonathan Mensah scored an own goal in Columbus Crew 3-2 win against New York City
Yaw Yeboah was on the bench for Columbus Crew
Lalas Abubakar climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Colorado Rapids
Kwadwo Opoku saw 63 minutes of action for Los Angeles in their 4-1 win against Real Salt Lake
Latif Blessing was on the bench
Emmanuel Twumasi featured in the game for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers
Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to help New England Revolution beat Orlando City 3-0
In USL Championship,Solomon Asante played 90 minutes for Indy Eleven as they lost 2-0 to Pittsburgh
Francis Atuahene was in action for Detriot City as they lost 1-0 to Tampa Bay