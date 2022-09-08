Performance of Ghanaian players in Uefa Champions League

Hudson Odoi and Denis Odoi

Some Ghanaian players were involved in the first round of games in the UEFA Champions League which came off on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The six Ghanaian players who are in the UEFA Champions League are Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Kamal Sowah, Denis Odoi and Mohammed Kudus.



Other players of Ghanaian descent in the Champions League are Callum Hudson Odoi, Jeremie Frimpong, Angsnar Knauff, Brain Brobbey and others.



Club Brugge 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen



The Belgian club featured two Ghanaian players Kamal Sowah and Denis Odoi in their 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen who also had Callum Hudson Odoi and Jeremie Frimpong in action for them.



Kamal Sowah who is yet to make a debut for the Black Stars started the game as a forward for Club Brugge and spent 89 minutes on the pitch before the was substituted after picking up a card.



Denis Odoi played the full throttle for Club Brugge as a right-back. The Black Stars player put no foot wrong as he won all his areal duels with 73 touches on the ball.

Callum Hudson Odoi and Dutch player, Jeremie Frimpong lasted 86 minutes in the game as they played on the right and left flanks respectively.



Ajax 4-0 Rangers



Attacker Mohammed Kudus showed a Man of the Match performance in his side's win as he scored and got an assist in their match.



Kudus made the starting XI for Ajax for the first time this season and did not disappoint in his ‘false 9’ role



The Ghanaian was substituted in the 89th minute as he recorded 100% percent passing accuracy in the match.



Kudus came off for a Dutch player of Ghanaian descent, Brain Borbbey to play the final minutes of the match.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP



Black Stars player Abdul Fatawu Issahku was an unused substitute for Sporting CP as they eased past German side Eintracht Frankfurt in their match on Wednesday.



Eintracht Frankfurt who recently acquired the services of Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh did not include the player in their matchday squad.



Ansgar Knauff who is a German player of Ghanaian descent came on as a substitute in the match.



JNA/KPE