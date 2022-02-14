Performance of Ghanaians abroad: Eight players on target over the weekend - Check the full list 

Daniel Agyei was on target for Crew

GHANAsoccernet.com returns with a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you details on how the players performed with their clubs.

Players to have scored this week



Daniel Agyei scored a consolation goal for Crewe in their 4-1 defeat to Accrington



Dauda Mohammed scored for Cartagena in their 2-1 win over UD Ibiza



Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored for Bochum as they thrashed Champions Bayern Munich 4-2



Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 3-3 draw against Huesca



Daniel Kyereh climbed off the bench to score for St.Pauli in their 3-2 win over Regensburg



Baba Mensah scored for Inter Tuku in their 2-1 defeat to Mariehamn in Finland



Edmund Arko-Mensah scored for Honka in their 4-0 win over Lahti in Finland



Eric Oteng climbed off the bench to score for ILVES in their 1-1 draw against Haka in Finland



Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored the winning goal for Beitar Jerusalem in their 2-1 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva in the Israeli top flight league



How the players performed



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu impressed in the game for Southampton as they held Man United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford



Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were both in action for Crystal Palace against Brentford which ended goalless



Ghana target Tariq Lamptey lasted the entire duration in the game for Brighton in their 2-0 win over Watford



In English Championship, Andy Yiadom was on the scoresheet for Reading in the 3-2 defeat to Coventry



Baba Rahman played 90 minutes for Reading



Albert Adomah came on as a substitute to play for QPR as they lost 1-0 to Barnsley



Ghana target Antoine Semenyo was in action for Bristol City in their 3-1 defeat to Swansea City



In League One, Hiram Boateng saw 17 minutes of action for MK Dons against Ipswich



Jojo Wollacott kept a clean sheet for Swindon Town in their 3-0 win over Scunthorpe



Brendam Wiredu lasted 83 minutes in the game for Colchester in their 2-2 draw against Carlisle







SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo against Cadiz CF which ended goalless



La Liga II, Dauda Mohammed scored for Cartagena in their 2-1 win over UD Ibiza



Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 3-3 draw against Huesca







GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored for Bochum as they thrashed Champions Bayern Munich 4-2



Kelvin-Prince Boateng missed Hertha Berlin’s game against Greuther Furth due to injury



In the Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt climbed off the bench to score for Holstein Kiel in their 3-2 win over Aue



Kelvin Ofori warmed the bench for Paderborn against Dynamo Dresden which ended in a stalemate



Daniel Kyereh climbed off the bench to score for St.Pauli in their 3-2 win over Regensburg



Braydon Manu played 14 minutes for Darmstadt in their 2-2 draw against Hannover



Hans Nunoo Sarpei featured in the game for Ingolstadt against Sandhausen.



Sarpei was shown a red card







FRANCE



In Ligue I, Kamaldeen Sulemana climbed off the bench to play 11 minutes for Rennes in their 1-0 defeat to PSG.



Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over Angers



Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg



Abdul Samed Salis and Alidu Seidu were both in action for Clermont in their 2-1 defeat to St Etienne



Gideon Mensah lasted 86 minutes in the game for Bordeaux as they lost 3-2 to Lens



In Ligue II, Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Valenciennes in their 3-1 defeat to Toulouse



Emmanuel Lomotey came on as a substitute to play 21 minutes for Amiens in their 3-1 win over Niort



Ebenezer Assifiuah was un used substitute for Pau FC in their 1-0 win over Djion







AUSTRIA

Former WAFA star Augustine Boakye was on the bench for Wolfsberger AC in their 2-1 win over Ried







BELGIUM



Daniel Opare lasted 73 minutes in the game for RFC Seraing as they lost 1-0 to Antwerp



Ghanaian trio Abdul Nurudeen, Isaac Nuhu, Emmanuel Sowah Adjei were in action for Eupen as they lost 1-0 to Gent



David Atanga was in action for Oostende in their 3-0 defeat to KV Mechelen



Majeed Ashimeru lasted 84 minutes in the game for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Waregem



Joseph Paintsil climbed off the bench to make a brief appearances for Genk in their 2-0 win over St.Leige







BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey saw five minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 4-0 win over Arda



Bismark Charles played 25 minutes for CSKA Sofia in their 1-1 draw against Lok .Sofia







CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem and Issah Abass were in action for Rijeka in their 1-0 defeat to Osijek.



Issah Abass was shown a red card in the game







FINLAND



Baba Mensah scored for Inter Tuku in their 2-1 defeat to Mariehamn



Edmund Arko-Mensah scored for Honka in their 4-0 win over Lahti



Mohammed Adams was in action for Honka



Eric Oteng climbed off the bench to score for ILVES in their 1-1 draw against Haka



Thomas Agyiri came on as a substitute for KTP in their 1-1 draw against Gnistan



Kingsley Ofori was in action for SJK Akatemia in their 3-1 win over Mikkelin





GREECE



Rahman Chibsah played 62 minutes for Smrynis against Panetolikos which ended in a draw







ISREAL



Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to play for Netanya in their 2-0 win over Hapoel Jerusalem



Mohammed Kamaheni and Lawrence Ofori were in action for Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against H.Beer Sheva



Eugene Ansah came on in the second half to play 24 minutes for H,Beer Sheva



Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored the winning goal for Beitar Jerusalem in their 2-1 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva







MALTA



Geoffrey Acheampong received a red card whilst playing for Mosta in their 2-0 defeat to Floriana



Dennis Antwi Agyare was in action for Mosta



Jude Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were in action for Gudja in their 1-0 win over Hamrun







NETHERLANDS



In the Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus made a brief appearance for Ajax in their 5-0 win over Twente







QATAR



Andre Ayew lasted 63 minutes in the game for Al Sadd in their 1-0 win over Al Muaidar



Rashid Sumaila played the full throttle for Al Muaider







ROMANIA



Nana Boateng played the full throttle for CFR Cluj in their 2-1 win over Gaz Metan Medias



Ahmed Said saw 61 minutes of action for Campionii in their 1-0 win over Mioveni





SAUDI ARABIA



Christian Atsu was on the bench for Al-Raed in their 3-0 defeat to Al-Taawon







SERBIA



Ibrahim Mustapha was in action for Novi Pazar as they lost to Metalac







SLOVAKIA



Rahim Ibrahim was on the bench for Trencin in their 3-0 win over Pohroine



Sharani Zuberu played 31 minutes for Dun. Streda in their 1-1 draw against Trnava







SLOVENIA



Eric Boakye played the full throttle for O.Ljubljana in their 1-0 win over Maribor







SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 5-1 win over Servette



Joseph Attamah played the full throttle for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Galatasaray







THAILAND



Lesley Ablorh was in action for Police Tero in their 2-1 win over Chonburi







TURKEY



Godfred Donsah featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor against Sivasspor which ended 2-1



Philip Awuku was on the bench for Yeni



Mohammed Musah was in action for Eyupsor in their 2-0 win over Bandimaspor



Kwabena Owusu played 90 minutes for Ankaragucu as they lost 1-0 to Istanbulspor AS.