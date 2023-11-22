Perpetrators of Maxwell Konadu's attack must be brought to book – Dr.Charles Antoh

Coach Maxwell Konadu

Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association Chairman, Dr Charles Osei Antoh, has insisted that the perpetrators of Maxwell Konadu's assault must be brought to book.

His comments come on the back of Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu who got attacked by some fans of Bofoakwa Tano in match week 11 fixture of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League at the Sunyani Coronation Park.



According to Dr Antoh, the culprits be punished to serve as a deterrent following a temporary ban placed on the Sunyani Coronation Park by the Ghana Football Association.



"We are going to look through the issue well and be able to put in permanent measures, beyond that I think the perpetrators should be brought to book," he told Citi Sports.

"Safety at our stadia should be paramount and we have all preached for and preached against violence at our various stadia.



"It should be done because I have been a victim before and so I understand these issues, people come to the venues not understanding what football means.



The Ghana Police stated on Monday, November 21, 2023, that one suspect named Seidu Musah in connection with the attack on Maxwell Konadu has been arrested.