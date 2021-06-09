Peter Drury pays tribute to departing Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu

Ace English football commentator Peter Drury has complimented departing Newcastle United Winger Christian Atsu for his contributions while at the club.

Christian Atsu, after a season on the periphery for the Magpies in the last campaign, has been released by the club; a development that has rendered him unattached presently and on the hunt for a new employer.



Initially signed by Chelsea in 2013, Atsu finally found a home at Newcastle United (after several loan deals that put on hold his career development).



At Newcastle, he flourished under former manager Rafael Benitez.



He however found opportunities limited in the post-Benitez era with current manager Steve Bruce, preferring other attacking options at his expense.

Peter Drury has described the Ghanaian as a player unplayable on his day and wished him well on his quest to find a new club.



“I’ve really enjoyed watching him play. He is one of those guys who on his day gets you on the edge of your seat… and excites you…and thrills you,” Drury told Kumasi-based Silver 98.3 FM.



“From time to time he has scored goals that really matter in big games."



“It’s important that Atsu and other Ghanaian players (in the league) are thriving,” he added.