Phar Rangers FC get five years suspension from football activities

Phar Rangers FC

Source: GNA

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has suspended Division One league club, Phar Rangers for five years from all football activities.

This follows a decision dated June 7, 2021, when the Management and Directors of PHAR Rangers FC wrote to the GFA to withdraw from all GFA competitions including the ongoing Division One Zone 3 League and the FA Cup.



However, on June 9, the club wrote to the GFA of rescinding its earlier decision to quit.



The Disciplinary Committee chaired by Osei Kwadwo Addo said, having satisfied itself with evidence, charged the club for misconduct for withdrawing from all competitions without just cause.



A statement from the Disciplinary Committee according to article 13 (3) of the Division One League club suspended the club and its Shareholders and Directors from all competitions of the GFA for a period of five years effective this 2020/2021 season.



It said Phar Rangers FC would be allowed to join the Regional Football Association league after the ban at the lowest league of the region.

It added that “having suspended Phar Rangers FC from all competitions of the GFA, the Disciplinary Committee hereby furthers orders that the players of the club shall apply and shall be granted free-agent status by the Players' Status Committee of the GFA, free all encumbrances save the conditions attached to the transfers from their previous clubs to Phar Rangers FC.



“That the Disciplinary Committee further orders that the suspension of Phar Rangers FC shall not relieve the club of its financial obligations which have already accrued towards the GFA or any member of the Association.



“That the GFA and its Committees are hereby ordered that any match which that Phar Rangers FC is scheduled to play shall be considered forfeited and accordingly three (3) points and three (3) goals shall be awarded in favour of the opposing club.”



However, the Disciplinary Committee noted that Phar Rangers have three days to appeal to the Appeals Committee if the club is dissatisfied or aggrieved with the Decision.