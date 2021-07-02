Phar Rangers ban, a step in the right direction – Lawyer Ntow Fianko

Division One Club Phar Rangers has been banned for five-years

Former Division One League Board Chairman, Lawyer Ntow Fianko has backed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee decision’s to ban Division One Club, Phar Rangers for five years.

The GFA Disciplinary Committee on June 30, 2021, handed Phar Rangers punishment following their decision to withdraw from all GFA organized competitions.



Despite rescinding their decision along the line, the Disciplinary Committee stated that the club violated the rules and regulations of the Association.



However, the DC inflicted a five-year ban on the club and its Directors and Stakeholders which includes Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah. They also ruled that players of the club are free agents.



Reacting to the sanction on Angel FM in Accra, Lawyer Ntow Fianko indicated that the decision to ban the club and its stakeholders is backed by law and does not see anything wrong.

“The ban has come and it’s right because the club officially wrote to withdraw from all FA Competition so their second letter to rescind their decision was if no use.” He said.



“The Disciplinary Committee is just a servant of the law; they are not the lawmakers so they just act according to what the law state. And I will urge the players to file a petition at the FA for the Player Status Committee to declare them as free agents.” - He added.



Meanwhile, the club and its stakeholders have three days to appeal the decision.