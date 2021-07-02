Phar Rangers ban is hollow, bogus and pure witch hunting by GFA - Kofi Manu

Kofi Manu

Veteran football administrator, Kofi Manu aka Blue Boy has slammed the Ghana Football Association's Disciplinary Committee's decision to ban Phar Rangers for five years.

The self-anointed Ghana football statues encyclopaedia has described the Disciplinary Committees decision as hollow, bogus and a pure witch-hunting gimmick.



Speaking in an interview with Opemsuo FM in Kumasi, has rubbished the decision of the Disciplinary Committee stating they have no right to pass that ruling.



"The ruling of the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA against Phar Rangers is hollow, bogus and nothing short of witch-hunting."



On Wednesday, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association slapped Division One League side Phar Rangers with a five-year ban for misconduct.



This follows the club's decision to withdraw from all football-related activities of the Ghana Football Association although that decision was rescinded later.



"That Phar Rangers FC is hereby suspended from all competitions of the Ghana Football Association for a period of five (5) years effective this 2020/2021 football season in accordance with Article 13(3) of the Division One League

Regulations," the DC ruling read on Wednesday



Subsequently, the decision also averred that all directors and shareholders of the club have also been banned for five years from all football-related activities effective immediately.



The only persons at the club sparred being the players who have been advised to apply to the player status committee for their free-agent status.



If the ban is to hold it will mean shareholder of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah will have to step down as the CEO of Kotoko and will also be barred from competing in the next GFA elections.



Phar Rangers and their shareholders have three days to appeal the decision by the Disciplinary Committee.