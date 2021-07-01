Phar Rangers players declared free agents after club's five-year ban

Phar Rangers team

Phar Rangers players will be handed free agents status following the long-time ban of the Ghanaian second-tier side.

The Disciplinary Committee of the FA has ordered the players to apply and granted free agent status following Wednesday's ruling.



"That having suspended Phar Rangers FC from all competitions of the GFA, the Disciplinary Committee hereby furthers orders that the players of the club shall apply and shall be granted free agent status by the Players’ Status Committee of the GFA, free all encumbrances save the conditions attached to the transfers from their previous clubs to Phar Rangers FC." the ruling read



The Disciplinary Committee has found the club guilty of the charges and will now cease to exist for the next five years.



"That Phar Rangers FC is hereby suspended from all competitions of the Ghana Football Association for a period of Five (5) years effective this 2020/2021 football season in accordance with Article 13(3) of the Division One League



Regulations," the DC ruling read on Wednesday

" That accordingly, Phar Rangers FC shall only be allowed to join the Regional Football Association league upon the return after five season at the lowest league of the region."



Phar Rangers were charged for misconduct by the Ghana FA after it withdrew from all competitions from the association, forcing the Ghana FA to activate regulations on the club's withdrawal with immediate effect.



However, the club fell short of providing a just cause for its decision to withdraw from the country's second-tier league.



The club rescinded its earlier decision to withdraw following an intervention by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) - the welfare body of all football clubs in the West African nation after 48 hours.



But that did not stopped the Ghana from going ahead to charge the club for breach of Article 7 (d) of the GFA FA Cup regulations, 2021 for failing to give "satisfactory reason" for the withdrawal from the 2021 FA Cup Competition.

The Ghana FA Disciplinary committee is expected to adjudicate on the matter and offer punishment to the club but not limited to a potential ban to directors of the club.



The singular decision of Phar Rangers is deemed to have affected the image of the football association and are determined to whip the crack to avert a bad precedent.



The Ghana FA signaled its clear intention to go ahead with disciplinary proceedings against the club despite an appeal by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) - the welfare body of football clubs in the country.