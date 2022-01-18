Philemon Baffour, Issahaku in Ghana's starting team against Comoros - Report

Black Stars winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Reports indicate that Ghana Premier League duo, Philemon Baffour, and Fatawu Issahaku will be making their first start in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The duo who are making their first appearance at the Cup of Nations had little to do in Ghana’s opening two games against Morocco and Gabon.



Defender Philemon Baffour is yet to kick a ball in a Black Stars jersey despite being in the team for the past eight call-ups but Fatawu Issahaku has enjoyed some minutes under Milovan Rajevac.



Fatawu will be making his third appearance in the AFCON for Ghana after coming on as a second-half substitute in the opening two games while this will be Philemon Baffour’s first official cap for Ghana.

The Black Stars have not won a game in the Cup of Nations after losing their first game to the Atlas Lions of Morocco on matchday one and drawing 1-1 with the Panthers of Gabon on matchday two.



Ghana will play Comoros at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, for the final game in Group C.



