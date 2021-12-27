Philemon Baffour and other local players in Black Stars squad deserve it – Mohammed Gargo

Dreams FC defender, Philemon Baffuor

Former Ghana defender, Mohammed Gargo, has lauded Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac for the inclusion of local players in his 30-man provisional Africa Cup of Nations list.

The Serbian trainer handed call ups to five local players which include Richard Attah of Accra Hearts of Oak, David Abagna of RTU, Philemon Baffour, and Fatawu Issahaku of Dreams FC, and Great Olympic’s Maxwell Abbey Quaye.



The coach will prune the squad to 28 for the tournament proper in Cameroon which kicks start January 9.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Mohammed Gargo heaped praise on Milovan Rajevac for the opportunity he has given to the local players.



According to him, players plying their trade in the domestic league have been instrumental and was not surprised to see local players on the provisional list.



“I believe he has monitored our league for some time and to me, the five players who made the 30-man list deserve their spot because they have been instrumental,” he said.

Black Stars have already started camping for the 2021 AFCON in Doha, Qatar.



They will play two games to give coach Rajevac the opportunity to assess his squad.



Ghana have been paired with Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros at the 33rd AFCON tournament.



Black Stars playing their first match on January 10 against Morocco.