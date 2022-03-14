0
Menu
Sports

Philimon Baffour ruled out of Ghana squad for Nigeria clash due to injury

Philemon Baffour Vb Ghana defender Philemon Baffour

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana defender Philemon Baffour won’t be available for the Black Stars game against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off this month.

The Rio Ave defender is expected to undergo a toe surgery this week which is likely to rule him out for the games against Nigeria.

Baffour joined the Portuguese side from Dreams FC after the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

He was part of Ghana’s squad that participated in the 2021 AFCON but couldn’t feature in any of the Black Stars three games at the tournament.

The two-legged games will take place on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana and on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja

Source: footballmadeinghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How SP urged MPs to go to court over Deputy Speakers’ voting rights
Afia Schwarzenegger eulogises Chief of Staff
Ashaiman op was to fetch two Nigerian accomplices
SC ruling on birth certificates not being proof of citizenship was hard to take – Bright Simons
How Akufo-addo, Tsatsu Tsikata delivered a legal blow to Parliament in 1979
Amanda Jissih discloses the genesis of her feud with Mzgee
He's not being smart - Computer man chides Obofour
Ghanaian man in the U.S kills himself after losing his wife to suicide
Edwin Danquah – Meet the young Ghanaian goalkeeper who idolizes Andre Onana
What Bulldog said about Shatta Wale’s mother’s homelessness saga