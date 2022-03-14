Philimon Baffour ruled out of Ghana squad for Nigeria clash due to injury

Ghana defender Philemon Baffour

Ghana defender Philemon Baffour won’t be available for the Black Stars game against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off this month.

The Rio Ave defender is expected to undergo a toe surgery this week which is likely to rule him out for the games against Nigeria.



Baffour joined the Portuguese side from Dreams FC after the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

He was part of Ghana’s squad that participated in the 2021 AFCON but couldn’t feature in any of the Black Stars three games at the tournament.



The two-legged games will take place on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana and on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja