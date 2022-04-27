Phillip Tietz celebrates the Daniel-Kofi Kyereh's return

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is very popular in the German Bundesliga 2. After thigh troubles, he was able to run in against Darmstadt and play for St. Pauli, much to the pleasure of the Millerntor supporters.

Phillip Tietz from Darmstadt was pleased as well. In 2019/20, the two attempted in vain together with Jakov Medic to keep Wehen Wiesbaden in the second tier. When they reunited again in St. Pauli, they hugged each other first.



When the ball started rolling, things didn't get nearly as hot, despite the fact that the two Wiesbaden friends were clearly the center of attention. Tietz set up Lilien's early lead with a diagonal pass into the penalty area from Luca Pfeiffer.

Kyereh, on the other hand, was unfortunate with a shot from 18 yards that sailed wide of the short post.



Kyereh missed one of St. Pauli's several chances following the substitution in the 64th minute. Lukas Daschner fared better, cutting the deficit to 1-2, but all the sprinting about didn't assist Darmstadt's Tietz, who had been shaking on the bench for the last few minutes, waiting for the final whistle.