Phoenix Rising coach, players rave over Solomon Asante ahead of his 100th appearance

Head coach of Phoenix Rising, Rick Schantz, and a few other players of the club have waxed lyrical over Solomon Asante ahead of his 100th appearance with the club.
Asante, 30, has been a huge addition to the Arizona-based outfit since joining as a free agent in 2018.
The diminutive forward has swept every individual accolade in front of him since moving to the Wild Horse Pass Field.
The former Berekum Chelsea ace will be marking his 100th appearance in the shirt of Phoenix when they play as guests to San Diego Loyal in the USL Championship on Saturday night.
In the build-up to the encounter at the Torero Stadium, head coach of Phoenix Schantz was joined by Joe Farrell, Kevon Lambert and James Musa shared their memories of the experienced Ghanaian.
Watch the video below:
Today will mark @Asante20Magic's 100th appearance with the club.— Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) July 24, 2021
What has he meant to those who have been with him for that that time?
Watch head coach @RickSchantz1 and teammates @joefarrell15_, James Musa, and @k_lmbrt27 share their memories.#RisingAsOne #Asante100 pic.twitter.com/bfS4yiH1zT
