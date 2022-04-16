Photo of Asamoah Gyan’s first son Fredrick Asamoah Gyan leaves Ghanaians in shock

Fredrick Asamoah Gyan aims to become a professional player

Ghanaians are in shock as Asamoah Gyan's son’s photo pops-up



Asamoah Gyan wants to play at the 2022 World Cup



A photo of Asamoah Gyan’s first son has got Ghanaian social media buzzing and surprised after it surfaced online.



Fredrick Asamoah Gyan, the first-born child of the Black Stars' all-time top scorer surfaced online with many expressing their surprise at how fast he has grown.

Fredrick who is also following in the footsteps of his father as a footballer was seen basking in smiles in a photo available online.



One thing that stood out about Asamoah Gyan’s son was the short dreadlocks that he has grown.



Fredrick Asamoah Gyan does not only look athletic just like his dad, Asamoah Gyan, but he also has the affectionate smile of his father.



Asamoah Gyan had three children with Gifty - two boys and a girl.

See pictures below:





He's good-looking just like his father.



Folks, meet Fredrick Gyan, the son of Ghana's best striker Asamoah Gyan.



Fredrick hopes to be a professional footballer one day.

We wish him well. ???? pic.twitter.com/UwXVdQyFkI