Photo of Stephen Appiah training sparks World Cup conversation on social media

A photo of former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, working out has sparked a conversation on social media on whether he also wants a return to the team like Asamoah Gyan.
Asamoah Gyan has dominated the media space in the last couple of weeks after telling BBC's John Bennet that he would love to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Black Stars despite being inactive in the last two seasons.
The conversation about whether or not Gyan should be included in the World Cup squad is still ongoing, making people attribute Stephen Appiah's post to the request of Ghana's all-time top scorer.
Stephen Appiah posted a photo of himself training at the stadium with the caption “I do not like the red carpet, I prefer the green pitch."
The former Juventus midfielder played in two FIFA World Cups and was the captain when Ghana first qualified for the Mundial in Germany 2006.
See Appiah's post and some of the reactions below:
I do not like the red carpet, I prefer the green pitch ⚽️???????? pic.twitter.com/xPsUyJcSVm— Stephen Appiah (@StephenAppiah) August 25, 2022
We have to call you for your last World Cup. You're not done with Black Stars @GhanaBlackstars— Dasaa Jr (@dasaa_frank) August 25, 2022
Barrs Mr Appiah— YoungMan???? (@k___fosu) August 25, 2022
We should rather take @StephenAppiah to Qatar than that good fr nothing Di asa— Iddriss Wilshere ???????? (@WilshereIddriss) August 25, 2022
Wow Tonado is also getting ready for the Worldcup in Qatar. #Blackstars we are cooking— Don (@0presii) August 25, 2022
I'll like to play on this green pitch with a signed boot from you please— Phorty4 (@BlaJude) August 25, 2022
Better than Ronaldo— Sixteen Years CFC ???????????? (@_16_years) August 25, 2022
In posing for making wicked mood memes— Son Of Adam ???????? (@Alhassan_Adam1) August 25, 2022
