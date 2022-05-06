Photos: Black Satellites hold first training ahead of Nigeria clash at 2022 WAFU U-20 tournament

Black Satellites has held their first training in Niamey

Ghana to play Nigeria in 2022 WAFU tournament opener

Ghana paired with Nigeria and Burkina Faso in Group A



Black Satellites depart Accra for WAFU Cup of Nations in Niger



Black Satellites has held their first training session on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Niamey ahead of their first game at the 2022 West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B tournament.



Ghana will begin the competition against rivals Nigeria in Niamey on Sunday, May 8, 2022.



The Black Satellites arrived in Niger on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Head Coach, Karim Zito named a 20-man squad for the trip.

The tournament is scheduled to start on Saturday, May 7, 2022, and end on Friday, May 20, 2022.



Ghana won the last Edition in Benin in 2021 and will be hoping to retain the title.



The Black Satellites are in Group B alongside, Nigeria and Burkina Faso.



Here are the players who took part in the session today.



Goalkeepers: Anane Vincent (Legon Cities), Gregory Obeng (Brekum Chelsea), Benjamin Yeboah (Hearts of Oak).

Defenders: Gilbert Narh (Golden Strikers), Augustine Agyapong (Asante Kotoko), Favour Akweh (Sempafi Utd), Anim Bismark (Mighty Jet), Eugene Ampofo (Banab FC), Bawa Moses (Tanga FC), Jonas Agyei (Brekum Chelsea), George Kwasena(Dreams FC).



Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyei (Dreams FC)Monaison Mohammed (Black Utd), Collins Boah (Dreams FC), Razak Abdullah (Hearts of Lions).



Attackers: Mustapha Yakubu (Hearts of Lion, Zubeiru Ibrahim (King Faisal), Annor Emmanuel (Bechem Utd), Mohammed Yahaya (Tamele city), Alex Opoku (Benab FC).



Below are pictures of the Black Satellites' training

















