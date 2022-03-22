0
Photos: Black Stars arrive in Kumasi ahead of Nigeria game

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars have arrived up in Kumasi ahead of first leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off against Nigeria art the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The team led by interim head coach Otto Addo touched down in the Kumasi Metropolis to prepare for their game their West African neighbours.

The first encounter will come- off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The Black Stars are chasing for their 4th FIFA World Cup appearance after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia while the Super Eagles are hoping to make it to the Mundial for the 7th time.

The team left the capital city to Kumasi hours after the 27-man squad for the encounter was announced by the Ghana Football Association.

Meanwhile there will be live commentary of the game between Ghana and Nigeria on GhanaWeb and all of our social media handles.





