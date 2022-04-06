2
MenuSports
Twi News

Photos: Current state of Odartey Lamptey’s $100,000 East Legon mansion

Photos Of East Legon Mansion That Odartey Lamptey Won Back From Ex Wife play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Photos of East Legon mansion that Odartey Lamptey won back from ex-wife

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Odartey Lamptey cries on live TV over marital issues

Odartey Lamptey divorces his wife

Dan Kwaku Yeboah praises Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey has enjoyed some good news in the past few days after gaining custody of his seven-bedroom house from his ex-wife Gloria Appiah.

On March 2, 2022, Court ordered Gloria to vacate the apartment after yet another failed appeal to claim ownership of the seven-bedroom apartment as part of her alimony for their divorce.

Nii Odartey Lamptey revealed after that verdict that he decided to fight for the seven-bedroom house because that is one of his prized assets.

Odartey said he acquired the luxurious property while he was playing Germany in 1998 and 1999.

He revealed that he bought that property for $100,000 some twenty-three years ago.

Photos of the house have surfaced online after the verdict from the Accra High Court hit the media space.

TWI NEWS

Below are the photos of the house as shared by television and radio personality Nana Aba Anamoah on social media:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Francis Uzoho breaks his silence after his error on Thomas Partey's goal
Southampton coach breaks silence on Mohammed Salisu's Black Stars saga
Referee who handled Ghana-South Africa match to officiate at World Cup
Referee who handled Ghana-South Africa match to officiate at World Cup
The four reasons behind Mohammed Salisu’s unwillingness to play for Ghana
Four public figures who have defended Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas Expose
Lydia Forson reacts to Akufo-Addo’s BBC interview
Israel Laryea’s wife angry, warns OB Amponsah
OB Amponsah exposes Israel Laryea’s wife
Muntaka defends Adwoa Safo
Related Articles: