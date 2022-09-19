4
Photos: Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey arrive in Black Stars camp ahead of Brazil match

Inaki Williams Tariq Lamptey FdAsDtiWIAQZLjk Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and a Black Stars staff

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s new players Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey have reported to Black Stars camp ahead of the international friendlies set for September 23rd and 27th.

The Atletico Bilbao striker and Brighton defender announced their arrival at the Black Stars camp in Paris on Monday, September 19, 2022.

The two players were part of five players who switched nationalities to play for Ghana ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey were spotted together in a Black Stars leisure wear as they arrived in camp.

Some other players in camp include Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo and Baba Iddrisu.

The Black Stars opened camp on Monday, September 19, 2022, in France ahead of the International friendly against Brazil on Friday.

The team is expected to hold their first training on Monday as preparations get underway for the match against the five-time World Champions in Le Harve on Friday.

The match is scheduled for Friday, September 23, 2022, at Stade Oceane – Le Havre at 8 pm.





JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
