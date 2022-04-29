Photos: Meet Imani Ayew, the only child of Abedi Pele who does not play football

A photo from Imani Ayew's 23rd birthday party

GhanaWeb Feature:

Having dully paid his dues to the world football, Abedi Ayew nicknamed after the great Brazilian footballer Pele is often regarded as the greatest Ghanaian and African player of all time.



The Ghanaian legend won everything there was to win from the African Cup of Nations with the Black Stars in 1982, UEFA Champions League, and the French League with Olympique de Marseille.



Abedi Pele aside being a great player has also produced children who are also playing football actively and have played in the FIFA World Cup. This feat by the legendary Ghanaian player set him apart from the great Pele and late Diogo Armando Maradona.



His eldest child, Rahim once played for African giants Zamalek, Andre won the U-20 World Cup in 2009 as captain of the Black Satellites team and has featured in the FIFA World Cup twice (2010 & 2014) with the Black Stars after featuring for West Ham United, Swansea City, Aston Villa and a host of other top clubs.



The youngest child amongst Abedi Pele's boys, Jordan also featured in the 2014 FIFA World Cup with the Black Stars in Brazil and currently plays for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.



But contrary to the news that the legendary Abedi Pele has only three children, there is another who is not in the news because she is not a footballer.

Today we profile the only daughter of Abedi Ayew Pele in this episode of the GhanaWeb features.



Imani Ayew is Abedi Pele’s fourth child and only daughter and unlike his three brothers and she has lived a life completely off the media's radar.



Imani Ayew was born as the third child of her mother, Maha Ayew but she is the fourth child of the Abedi Pele family.



She has two brothers, Andre and Jordan, from the same mother and a stepbrother, Ibrahim who is Abedi's first child.



In 2021, Imani Ayew celebrated her 23rd birthday on Sunday, June 6 meaning that she was born in 1998.



The model celebrated her 23rd birthday with a plush celebrating with her family and friends in Accra at a private location.

Not much is known about Imani as she has left a relatively private life from his brothers and parents who are constantly in the news.



Regardless, her Instagram is active as she constantly shares photos and videos of herself with the 46,000 people who are following her.



Below are some photos of Imani Ayew put together by GhanaWeb:









