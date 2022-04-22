8
Photos: Meet the beautiful wife and family of Stephen Appiah

Stephen Appiah And Wife Daughter A photo of Stephen Appiah, wife and daughter

Fri, 22 Apr 2022

Arguably considered the greatest Black Stars captain in the history of Ghana football after leading the team to its maiden appearance in the FIFA World Cup in 2006 in Germany.

Many Ghanaians greatly admire the former Juventus star for his exceptional leadership qualities. His reign as Black Stars captain went smoothly without any reports of captaincy feud in the team.

Born on December 24, 1980, Stephen Leroy Appiah had a hugely successful career that spanned close to two decades after featuring for some of the top clubs in Europe.

He played for Udinese, Juventus, and Fenerbahçe and excelled in the Ghana Premier League from 1995 to 1997 after scoring 19 goals in 21 appearances for Accra Hearts of Oak.

Some say he is the only Accra Hearts of Oak former player who is hugely loved by Asante Kotoko fans, and he is always received well in Kumasi.

Aside from his love for football, Stephen Appiah is a family man, and we will talk about that in this episode of the GhanaWeb Feature.

The Ghana legend is married to Hannah Appiah, and according to media reports, they have been married for the past 23 years.

Stephen and Hannah have been an inspiration for many youths who wish to embark on a love journey as their marriage, despite being in the 'public domain', has been without controversies.

The couple is blessed with four children, three boys, and a lady.



Below are some photos of Stephen and Hannah and their children in the post below:

