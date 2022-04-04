Photos: Meet the wife and kids of Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku

A photo of Alexander Djiku, wife and his kids

Alexander Djiku has become an integral part of the Black Stars team since making his debut under coach Charles Akonnor in October 2020.

The Strasbourg defender made his Black Stars debut on October 9, 2020, in a 3-0 defeat against the Eagles of Mali in an international-friendly game.



Djiku started as a backup defender but rose through the ranks to become a regular first-choice central defender in the past two years.



He has made 15 appearances in Ghana jersey and scored a crucial goal for the Black Stars against Comoros in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and was expectational in the World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



His partnership with Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey in the Black Stars has been gratefully admired by Ghanaians and they can't wait to see that partnership mature in the coming years.



Today GhanaWeb's Joel Eshun digs into the personal life of Alexander Djiku, his wife, and his kids.

Alexander Djiku, born in Montpellier, France on August 9, 1994, decided to answer Ghana's call to join the Black Stars and made his debut for Ghana on October 9, 2020.



His full name is Alexander Kwabena Baidoo Djiku and he started his footballing career in the spent his youth team of Bastia.



He played for the reserve team until 2014 when he was promoted to the senior team. After spending three years at the club, he joined Caen. Djiku made his debut in a Coupe de la Ligue match against Évian in December 2013.



TWI NEWS



On 11 July 2017, he joined Ligue 1 side, Stade Malherbe Caen, on a four-year contract before being signed by Strassbourg in the summer of 2019 and his national team career with the Black Stars started a year later.

The 27-year-old defender is married to Heley and they have been blessed with two kids Wesley and Elyana Djiku.



The couple recently celebrated the birthday of their daughter Elyana and it was massive on their respective social media pages, especially on Instagram.



Below are some of the pictures of Djiku's wife, children, and the moments they share together on social media.



