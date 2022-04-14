Photos: Profile of Kwadwo Asamoah, the most successful Ghanaian player in Italy

Former Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah (M)

GhanaWeb Feature:

Leaving his comfort zone in the Ghana Premier League, Kwadwo Asamoah left boyhood club Liberty Professionals to pursue his career in the Swiss league, joining AC Bellinzona in 2008.



He later left to continued his youth development in Italy where he joined Torino's juvenile team months after joining Bellinzona.



Kwadwo Asamoah rose through the ranks from Torino but started his professional career with Udinese where he spent four years before leaving to join giants Juventus in the summer of 2012.



The midfielder who was born on December 9, 1988, is now the most successful Ghanaian player to have ever played in the Serie A after spending close to 13 years in Italy and playing in the elite competitions in Europe.



Today, GhanaWeb’s Joel Eshun put the spotlight on the most successful Ghanaian player who played in Serie A.

Club career:



He began his professional career with Italian club Udinese in 2008 where he made 114 in all competitions and scored 8 goals before making his big-money move to Juventus in the summer of 2012.







A Juventus, Kwadwo Asamoah established himself as one of the best in the league where he won a lot of trophies with the Old Ladies. At Juventus, he scored only three goals playing more as a left wing-back. He made 116 appearances during his six years stay in Turin (2012-2018).



In 2018, Kwadwo Assmaoh crossed carpets to Milan where he signed for Inter Milan after losing his regular spot in the Juventus team to Alexandro. He made 40 appearances for Inter Milan after spending most of the time on the sidelines due to various degrees of injuries.

He was released by Inter Milan in 2022 after the expiration of his contract but the desire of the Ghanaian to continue his trade in the Italian league was cut short again after a one-year stint with Cagliari where he made nine appearances.



National team career:







Young Kwadwo Asamoah got his maiden national team call-up as a Udinese player to join the Black Stars ahead of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations which was hosted by Ghana.



Kwadwo went on to enjoy a relatively successful career in the Black Stars after appearing twice in the FIFA World Cup (2014 and 2018). He made 74 appearances in Ghana colors and scored four times.

He was also part of the Ghana team that placed second in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola. Ghana lost 1-0 to Egypt.



Trophies











Kwadwo is the second most successful Ghanaian player in Europe after Samuel Osei Kuffour who won 14 titles with Bayern Munich and is joint with Michael Essien with 13 trophies each.

He is the most successful Ghanaian player to have ever played in the Italian Serie A and is followed by Sulley Muntari who won 9 trophies in his career.



Kwadwo Asamoah enjoyed six years filled with honors at Juventus winning the Serie A six times and the Coppa Italia four times. Kwadwo also added 3 Italian Super Cups to take his total trophy count to 13.



Author: Joel Eshun