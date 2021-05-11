Photos: See how di service of songs for di son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye wey die go

Vice president Osinbajo and im wife Dolapo join di farewell service for Dare Adeboye

Di service of songs of di son of di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Oluwadamilare Temitope Adeboye wey die on May 5, don hold today for di RCCG Redemption camp wey dey Lagos-Ibadan express way.

Nigeria vice-prez, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and im wife Dolapo dey among di pipo wey gather for di programme alongside di wife of di late Pastor, Temiloluwa Adeboye and dia pikins.



For inside one statement wey Leke Adeboye wey be di younger brother of late Pastor Dare release earlier dis week, di farewell service and burial go happun on Tuesday 11 May, 2021.



See pictures from di event:



