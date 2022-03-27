Photos from Black Stars' recovery training session after Nigeria draw

Black Stars forward, Felix Afena Gyan and Black Stars technical advisor, Chris Hughton

Black Stars of Ghana held a recovery training session on Saturday at the Baba Yara Sports stadium following their goalless draw against Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final play-offs.

Ghana and Nigeria played out a 0-0 stalemate on Friday at the same venue in Kumasi.



There were few chances in the game but the atmosphere made the contest more exciting and exhilarating as Ghana returned to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium only for the first time since 2014 and looked poised for a win in the 1st leg but the Black Stars couldn’t take their chances in front of a partisan crowd.



The reverse fixture will take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the World football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18.

Coach Otto Addo and his charges are set to leave the country for Abuja on Monday for the return leg encounter.



The Super Eagles are seeking to qualify for the global showpiece a 7th time and, since 1994, have missed only one of seven editions. The last of three appearances by Ghana was in 2014.



