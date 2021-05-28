Photos from Nigerian Comedian, Ada Jesus funeral & how di event happen

Ada Jesus die on di 21st of April 2021 afta battling with Kidney disease

Family and friends don come togeda to bury Nigerian Comedian, Ada Jesus wey die on di 21st of April 2021 afta battling with Kidney disease.

For February, Ada Jesus wey her real name be Mmesoma Mercy Obi, bin reveal say she dey sick wit kidney problem.



Afta she reveal dis news, many Nigerians dey touched to know about her health condition and dis come make some pipo begin make donations for her to fit do kidney transplant.



On April 19, video bin surface on social media as some group of pipo gada for hospital wia dem dey treat Ada Jesus to celebrate her birthday, afta which e no tey before she come die on April 21.



Di death of di comedian come as a shock to many Nigerians and dem enta social media to express dia grief.



Ada Jesus dey known for her skits on social media, mostly in Igbo language - although she bin dey also perform as a stand-up comedian.

Here na photos from di burial of Ada Jesus wey die at di age of 24.











