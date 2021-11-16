Photos of South African defender holding Amartey surfaces online

Rushine de Reuck holding Daniel Amartey

Ghana scored through a penalty after Daniel Amartey was brought dwon

Photos of what led to Amartey's has surfaced online



However, many believe the penalty was a wrong call



Photos of how South African defender Rushine de Reuck fouled Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey in the controversial Ghana vs South Africa World Cup qualifier has emerged online.



Ghana defeated South Africa 1-0 on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium to qualify for the play-offs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars needed a win to advance to the next stage of the tournament.



In the 33th minute of the game, Senegalese referee, Maguette Ndiaye awarded a penalty to Ghana after Daniel Amartey was brought down by Rushine de Reuck.

Captain Andre Ayew stepped up and scored from the spot to aid in the Black Stars advance to the next round of the qualifiers.



However, many have criticized referee Maguette Ndiaye’s decision to award a penalty to Ghana as video replays of the incident showed that Amartey went down too easily with little to no contact from his opponent.



But in a latest development, pictorial evidence has proved that there was indeed some contact between Amartey and Rushine de Reuck.



Meanwhile, the Federation of International Football Association [FIFA] has said that they are reviewing the incident that occurred.



See photos below













