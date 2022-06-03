0
Physical Education department of UG holds 5-day training in sports and gym management

Ug Fitness Management.jpeg Some of the dignitaries at the event

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Department of Physical Education and Sports Studies at the University of Ghana has held a 5-day training workshop for some practitioners in the sporting industry.

The training which commenced on Monday, May 30 and ended Friday June 3, 2022 was aimed at equipping the participants with knowledge in Sports Management and Fitness and Gym Management.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to mark the end of the program, Dr Austin Luguterah, the head of the Physical Education department of the University of Ghana remarked that the 28 participants were equip with knowledge in sports management and fitness to enable them manage their respective fields effectively.

He explained that the training covered areas of leadership, gym marketing and management, delivering of quality services and addressing clients in the gym.

He is convinced that the knowledge shared by the instructors will go a long in aiding the participants to manage their respective organizations and gym centres.

“The course was tailored for practitioners. This was to give them all the knowledge needed in the field to ensure that the deliver effective service to their clients.

The Acting Dean of the School of Education and Leadership(UG) Professor Gordon S.K Adika who was the chairman of the occasion commended the department for the initiative and urged the students to apply what the learnt during the five-day training.

One of the participants who spoke to the press, disclosed that the program has opened her mind to a number of important issues in sports and fitness management.

She believed that the knowledge acquired will help her in the field and praised the department for the program.

The dignitaries who graced the event include, Dr Austin Luguterah(HOD), Dr Emmanuel Assasie(Lecturer), Naa Ahenei(Administrator), Miss Vida Korleki Nyawornotei(Lecturer), Yaw Sakyi Afari(CEO, RITE SPORTS)

