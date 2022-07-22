Picking new players for main tournament is normal - John Paintsil

John Paintsil

According to John Paintsil, new players being called up to the main tournament ahead of those who competed in the qualifiers is normal.

Paintsil encouraged Black Stars coach Otto Addo to pick players who understand his football philosophy and follow his orders.



Ghana qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year, joining Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in the same group.



Ghana has so far played two pre-World Cup friendlies, the Black Stars faced Japan and Chile last month.

"It's up to him to invite players who will fit his system and philosophy to make sure that he has the right philosophy going forward," the former Fulham defender said.



"So we now become the supporters and spectators. We cannot decide for the coach, if the coach decides to go with the players (that played) the qualifies or blend them together or go with the youth and experience, we all need to support,"



"That thing has been happening, players play qualifies and they don't get the opportunity to play in the main tournament so its part of the game," he ended.