Pierre Emerick Aubameyang robbed and assaulted at gunpoint in Barcelona - Reports

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabonese striker, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was a victim of a robbery at gunpoint in his apartment in Barcelona in the early hours of Monday, August 29, 2022.

According to a report by El Pais, at least four men broke into his house in Castelldefels and threatened him with firearms and iron bars. The report also indicates that the robbers made away with jewels.

The striker was reportedly assaulted in the course of the robbery in front of his wife Alysha Behague.

It is currently unknown whether his two kids were in the house during the unpleasant moment.

Perrie Emerick Aubameyang was an unused substitute in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

He has been linked with a move to England with Chelsea showing keen interest in bringing the Gabonese to English Premier League after departing Arsenal in January 2021.

