Piers Morgan: Profile of TV host wey criticise Meghan and Harry interview wit Oprah

Piers Morgan tori still full pipo mouth days afta im leave im job as host of ITV Good Morning Britain sake of wetin im tok about di Duchess of Sussex.

Oga Morgan bin say im stand by im criticism of di Duchess of Sussex as ITV Good Morning Britain go on air for di first time since im leave di show.



Morgan leave di show on Tuesday afta im say im "no believe one word" of wetin Meghan tok for her interview wit Oprah Winfrey.



Ofcom wey be join body wey dey torchlight tori pipo for UK dey investigate im comments afta dem say 41,000 pipo complain to dem ontop di mata.

Tori be say di duchess too formally complain to ITV about Oga Morgan remarks.



Meanwhile, di Duke of Cambridge tok say di royals "no be racist family" dis na di first time im dey tok ontop di racist mata afta di accuse wey di Duke and Duchess of Sussex tok for TV interview.



Prince William also say im never speak to im brother but say im go do so.





How Piers Morgan rise to fame

Dem born Oga Piers for 1965 for East Sussex village, im full name na Piers Stefan Pughe-Morgan.



Na im be youngest of di four children wey im papa and mama born and tori be say, im papa na meat distribution executive.



Afta im leave school, im go study journalism - wia im work for different local papers before im move go Sun, wia di den editor Kelvin MacKenzie give am im own showbiz column, Bizarre.



From dia, na so im career for media begin dey grow fast-fast. At just 28, Oga Morgan become di editor of News of di World for January 1994.

By November of di following year, im join di Mirror to become di youngest ever editor of national daily newspaper.



Di paper reputation grow under im leadership but di success no too last. For 2004, im chop sack, sake of dia frontpage publication of fake photographs wey allegedly show British sojas dey treat Iraqi prisoners of war one kind.



Morgan later tell di Times say im dismissal "liberate" am.



From dia, na so im take enta TV.

Im ITV show Life Stories make am interview popular celebrity dem, while im also take up one judging role on di side for Britain's Got Talent before e get di leading role for ogbonge US broadcaster CNN for 2010.



But dem gatz end di show for March 2014 onto say im rating bin dey fall well-well, as Morgan campaign ontop US gun mata.



However, as wit im departure from the Mirror, im no too tey before im get anoda work. For 2015 im join di presenting team on ITV Good Morning Britain - e carry im street-fighting social media presence come di breakfast TV every morning alongside Susanna Reid.



Two of dem build strong partnership, with oga Morgan wey dey act as di villain, outspoken pesin wey fit di Twitter age.