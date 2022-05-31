0
Menu
Sports

Pitch invader arrested during Hearts vs Karela United match

Pitch Invader2 Police arrested pitch invader

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

A young man invaded the pitch on Monday when Hearts of Oak were playing against Karela United in the Ghana Premier League matchday 31 clash.

The game ended 1-1 as Benjamin Yorke's first-half stoppage-time goal was cancelled out by a late goal from Karela United's  Emmanuel Owusu Boakye.

But in the 70th minute, something dramatic happen as a young man invaded the pitch from nowhere as he tried to take a selfie with the players.

He was quickly hauled off the pitch by the policemen as he was handcuffed and whisked away as the game had to wait for some minutes.

PHOTOS BELOW:



Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Borussia Dortmund celebrates Akrobeto
Brother of murdered lawyer gives full details
I lost after paying GH¢1,000 to each delegate – Asare Bediako
Agyapong once spoke about govt officials who own state lands
Meet the 15 NPP Chairmen elected in the regions
Cabinet rejects price-control mechanism - Gabby hints
Gunshot wound exposes runaway armed robber
How Ben Ephson wrongly predicted another election in Ghana
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011