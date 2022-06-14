0
Pitso Mosimane departs Egyptian giants Al Ahly

Pitso Mosimane 1 610x400.png Pitso Mosimane

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Pitso Mosimane has left Egyptian giants Al Ahly by mutual consent, three months after signing a new two-year deal as head coach.

The South African led the Cairo side to two African Champions League titles after joining in 2020, but his side lost this season's final to Wydad Casablanca.

The 57-year-old also secured two consecutive third-place finishes at the Club World Cup, including the 2021 edition played in February.

The decision to part ways was reached following a meeting held by Al Ahly president Mahmoud El-Khatib, chairman Yassin Mansour, board member Hossam Ghaly and other members of the club's planning committee.

A statement said that the club was keen for Mosimane to continue with Ahly, but that the former South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns boss had requested to leave the club.

"During the meeting, they all decided that he should continue his mission with Al Ahly as a result of the achievements he managed to accomplish," the Al Ahly statement said.

"However, during [a] meeting that was previously held, Mosimane requested to leave.

"Mosimane's decision was discussed and it was decided to approve his request to part ways with the club."

Mosimane had agreed on a new contract in March, tying him to Ahly until 2024. Samy Komsan has been placed in interim charge for forthcoming first-team games in the Egyptian Premier League and Egyptian Cup.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
