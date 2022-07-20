Plan B FM launches 'Plan B inter-community soccer gala 2'

Trophy and medals are part of the winning package

Source: Qwabena Bhonerg, Contributor

32 football teams drawn from communities in the Greater Accra Region, Central, Eastern and Volta Regions will battle each other in an inter-community football gala being organised by Plan B FM, a commercial radio station based in Tema.

The competition is scheduled to take place between August 5-7 and 12-14 2022 at the Tema Sports Stadium



At stake is a trophy, medals and cash prize for the winner and two runners-ups.



The objective is to unearth potential, and create opportunities for young footballers in the country.



The Director of FreeMinds Communication Limited, operators of Plan B FM, Dr. Martin Asare-Aniagyei said the competition would be held annually to help unearth players and called on stakeholders and individuals who could help develop the potential to come on board to produce more football stars for Ghana



The participating teams are Ashaiman Young United FC, Gomoa Fc, Kasoa, Tema Militia FC, Golden Star FC, Zenu Atadeka, Tema Zion City FC, Royal FC, Ashaiman Atadeka, Tema Bankuman FC, Tema Community 11 Stars, Tema Young Academy FC, A-Plus FC, Shiashie, Bighting FC, Ashaiman Jericho, and Diamond Stars FC, Klagon

Others are Young Bayer FC, Ashaiman, Trinity Stars, Dansoman, Awoshie Telema Nurami FC, Awoshie, Swalaba FC, Odododiodio, Top Star FC, Klagon, Soccer Warriors FC, Lay - Low Fc, Klagon, Abbey Soccer FC, Dawhenya, Courage Unique,, Sogakope, and Tema Hualong FC.



The rest are; Opportunity FC, Asamankese, Tema Underground FC, Future Stars FC, Tema, Shugar Boys FC, Lashib, Golf City FC, Tema Citizen Check FC, Marfo FC, Sogakope), P.V Obeng FC, Tema, Avengers FC,Ashaiman Official Town, and Community 22 Sporting Club.



A Former Ghana 17 captain, Sebastian Barnes who spoke at the launch of the competition said Tema has produced so many players some of whom have featured for the Senior National Team and commended the organisers for instituting the competition.



He reiterated calls for the revival of colts football in the country stressing that it will guarantee the improvement of football in the country.