Play for the Black Stars; it will help your career – John Paintsil advises Mohammed Salisu

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu (R)

A former Ghana defender, John Paintsil has advised youngster Mohammed Salisu to make up his mind and play for the Black Stars.

According to the former Fulham defender, playing for the Ghana national team will be a plus for the Southampton player and will help his career a lot.



“Playing for your country is the best thing that will ever happen to any player because it’s something that will put you on the map for people to see, and your respect will rise high and a lot of clubs will even start chasing you when they see you play at the World Cup and Africa Cup,” John Paintsil told Goal in an interview.



The ex-Black Stars regular added, “So I think he maybe needs time, and as an ex-player, I’ll advise that playing for Ghana will help him a lot and boost him higher for a lot of clubs to see him. Sometimes you don’t look at what is happening to somebody and make a decision on that.”



Mohammed Salisu earlier this year was invited to play for the Black Stars but rescinded as he cited personal reasons to focus on club football.

He continues to be looked at due to his outstanding performance for Southampton in the English Premier League.



