Play wholeheartedly and sacrifice for the nation – Black Stars players told

Black Stars players

The spokesman for the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has urged the Black Stars players to give their all when wearing the national jersey.

He stated that their efforts would be recognized and rewarded by the nation.



Ghana will face off against Angola in a doubleheader this month to secure a spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Cote d'Ivoire.



The first match will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023, followed by the rematch in Luanda on March 27, 2023.

Speaking on the squad named by coach Chris Hughton for the matches, Henry Asante Twum remarked, “When you are selected among the final 26 or 25 players for a competition, it does not make you exceptionally talented over others but because it's on merit.



“There are other players who ordinarily would have had the opportunity but missed out due to limited places. So when allowed to wear the colours of Ghana, you must wholeheartedly play and sacrifice for the nation, and by so doing, the country will honour you,” he said.



JNA/OGB