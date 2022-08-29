Player ratings: How Ghana's players fared in 2-0 victory over Nigeria

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh celebrating his goal with Suraj Seidu

Ghana's Black Galaxies delivered an exceptional performance in their 2-0 win over Nigeria in the first leg of the 2023 Championship of African Nations qualifiers.

The Black Galaxies are on the brink of qualifying for the CHAN tournament for the first time since 2014.



The team as a whole delivered an outstanding performance to outperform their West African opponents.



Here is the players' ratings of their individual performances in the game.



Danlad Ibahim - 6



Danlad had little work to do in the game but was called to action at some point and lived up to the billing.



Konadu Yiadom – 7



Konadu Yiadom was descent. He won many aerial duels and made sure he covered up for Kassim Razak whenever the latter steps out of his position. Mohammed Alhassan -8



Mohammed Alhassan was the better player in the centre pair. He did a lot of mopping up, breaking the attack of the Nigerians on multiple occasions.



Due to his ball-playing abilities, he was also involved in the build up more often and merely misplaced a pass, constantly breaking the lines.

Augustine Alphonse – 7



Augustine just like the first game against Benin, made a lot of inroads into the opposing areas. Ghana looked deadly on his line and contributed greatly to the team's attack.



Defensively, although he was caught out of position sometimes he was able to recover and make the necessary tackle thanks to his pace.



Dennis Korsah - 6.5



The left-back was not at his usual best of involving in attacking and creating chances within swings.



However, he was decent with regard to his defensive duties. He good pass led to the first goal by Ghana.



Razak Kassim - 7.5



Kassim provided the shield with the back four needed. He broke Nigeria's play a couple of times with technical fouls.



Although he is a good passer of the ball, his ball progression was average and lost possession in bad areas.

Gladson Awako - 5



Gladson Awako was the glue for the team linking midfield and attack. He carried out his duty pretty well.



Awako's orchestrated Ghana's play so well until he was substituted.



Suraj Seidu - 8.5



Suraj operating as the second striker worked tirelessly and sometimes stopped deep to contribute in midfield.



On top of his performance, he scored the second goal to cushion Ghana's lead for the second leg.



Jonah Attuquaye - 5



As one of Ghana's attacking treats, Nigeria worked on Jonah Attuquiye and tried to limit his tracks.



Nonetheless, the Legon Cities winger managed to isolate his maker and caused damage from the left side.

Evans Owusu - 4



Evans Owusu had a quiet game and was substituted before the first half. Daniel Afriyie - 7



Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh turned up again for the Black Stars Galaxies as he calmly converted a spot kick in the win.



Aside from his goal, he was able to battle and win some of the long balls targeted at him over tall and gallant defenders.



David Abagna - 6.5



David Abagna replaced Evans Owusu in the first half. From his introduction t the last minutes his presence was felt.



He came to scoring twice but could not make his chances count. He almost assisted the second goal but Suraj's first attempt from his cross was saved by the keeper before the forward scored on the rebound.



Agyenim Boateng - 5



Agyenim Boateng replaced Jonah Attuquaye. Despite being a target man he dropped deep and also move to the wings to involve in play creating room for Daniel Afriyie Barnieh. He gave Ghana stability upfront and was able to hold up play.

Umar Bashiru - 5



Bashiru replaced Gladson Awako inside the 64th minute, helping the team to manage the victory.



He was involved in the build-up for the second goal with a lovely little touch and pass to keep the build-up flowing after Agyenim Boateng was brought down.



