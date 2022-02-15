Players are scared of joining Black Stars because of juju - Moses Foh Amoaning

Member of the 2014 Presidential Commission of Inquiry, Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning

Veteran sports journalist, Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning has said that the reported use of black magic (juju) in the camp of the Black Stars is not a mere allegation as some people claim.



According to the member of the Dzamefe Commission, one of the major issues confronting Ghana football, more specifically the Black Stars is the alleged use of juju by some Black Stars players.



The legal practitioner who has been covering the Black Stars for decades told Paul Adom-Otchere on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana that the reports about the use of juju is Black Stars camp if true.

“I have told you Paul that coaching is only an aspect of the problem in Ghana football, we have the dynamics of the team itself and this juju bit is not something that you can push away. Because the juju thing pushes a lot of good players away.”



“Even if you have a good coach, he is not going to play the game because if the players do not want to play, they will not do it and there is nothing you can do about it. And if the players wake up at night and they are being disturbed by a mallam, they will not play and that disrupts the chemistry of the team,” he said on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana on Friday, February 11, 2022.



When asked if the reports of juju in the camp of the Black Starts are true, he said “Of course it is true. You can also go and find out because you are a journalist but I’m telling you is true,” Moses Foh Amoaning told Paul Adom-Otchere.



The Black Stars exited the 2021 AFCON without winning a single game after being placed in a group that had Comoros, Gabon, and the Atlas Lions of Morocco.