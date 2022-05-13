Players didn’t travel abroad because Ghana’s economy was booming in the 1980s - Opoku Nti

Opoku Nti calls for investment in GPL

Opoku Nti reveals why players refused to travel abroad



Opoku Nti hails Nana Amponsah vision for Kotoko



Asante Kotoko legend, Samuel Opoku Nti has lamented that the surge in player exodus in Ghana is a result of hardship in the country.



Opoku Nti who played for the Porcupine Warriors for five years, before leaving the shores of Ghana, noted that back then players enjoyed playing in the domestic league because the economic situation was good.



He disclosed that players in the 1980s had interests from clubs abroad but gave a blind eye since everything they wanted was given to them and they were treated like stars.



“Years back the interest in going abroad was not there, now it has become the norm,” Opoku Nti said on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show.

“Players didn’t want to travel, we were happy the economy was booming, whatever you want here [was there]. You don’t even think about travelling abroad, now everything has changed,” he added.



He noted that although player exodus cannot be fully curbed, minimal investments in player remuneration can reduce player interest abroad.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







