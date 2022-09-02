Players feel more pressure when World Cup squad is about to be named - John Mensah

Former Black Stars captain, John Mensah

Former Black Stars captain, John Mensah has reminisced the pressure that came with the naming of Black Stars squad for the World Cup.

According to the ex-Ghana international, the pressure that comes with awaiting call-up for the World Cup outweighs the one that comes with being the team's captain.



He explained that players who were inactive during the season got very worried about being left out of the World Cup squad and that was a weight on their shoulders.



When asked during an interview with Max TV if he was ever burdened being the captain of the Black Stars at the World Cup, John Mensah said, “I don’t feel much pressure because if you are playing regular at your club, the confidence is there.”



He added, ”if you don’t play regular that is where you will feel like am I going to have a place in the team or are they going to call me to be part of the national team or not.”



“So that is what gives a bit pressure but if you are regular at club side, I think you are okay,” the former Sunderland player said.

John Mensah played at the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups for the Black Stars.



