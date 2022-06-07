0
Players in current Black Stars team may not go to the World Cup - Joseph Attamah Larweh

Joseph Attamah Larweh Joseph Attamah Larweh

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Kayserispor midfielder, Joseph Attamah Larweh says no player is guaranteed of a place in the Black Stars team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in the 2018 edition in Russia.

In an interview with Angel TV, the former Ghana U-20 star who has been overlooked by the technical handlers of the Black Stars indicated every player has a chance to make the squad for the World Cup considering the time frame.

“Every player has a chance; I am saying this because a lot of things can happen in the upcoming season. The season will soon start and no one is guaranteed of a starting spot at club level. Maybe, players in camp at the moment will not go to the World Cup, they maybe invited but will not get playing time. Sorry for saying this, some players may also get injured, so every player has a chance” he said.

Ghana has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the 2022 World Cup.

Attamah Larweh enjoyed an amazing campaign with Kayserispor, featuring 37 times and scoring 2 goals in the process.

He played an instrumental role in the club Turkish Cup triumph this season.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



