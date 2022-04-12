Players in good shape ahead of Morocco friendly – Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe

Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe

Black Queens will play Morocco in a friendly today, April 12, 2022, at 10 p.m. at Rabat's FAR Sportive Stadium.

This will be the Black Queens' first game since October 2021, when they were eliminated from both the Africa Women's Cup of Nations and the FIFA Women's World Cup by Nigeria.



Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has spoken about the team's preparations and how important this friendly will be in terms of future assignments.



"We have been in camp for close to two weeks now and fortunately, the Women’s League is ongoing so bringing these girls together wasn’t too difficult’’ she said.



"They were all active and in good shape though there were one or two lapses here and there which with the help of my assistants, we have tried to shape them up towards this international friendly.



"So far everyone is in good shape and putting up their best to make it work on Tuesday.

"This international friendly is very important not only for the team but for me as a coach because as a national team coach, with or without assignments, you should be ready for any competition that comes your way.



"Ghana will be hosting the All African Games in 2023 and I believe the Black Queens will represent our motherland so getting this international friendly is in its right direction.



"I believe that when we continue having these international friendlies, it will help shape the team for future assignments. I believe the girls are also happy for these matches because it is going to help them and the national team’’ the former Ghana defender added.



Morocco will use the match as part of the build-up to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in July 2022.