Players who want to go to World Cup should be ready to play in AFCON qualifiers - Yaw Preko

Former Ghana winger Yaw Preko has entreated the technical handlers of the Black Stars to use the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as preparations for the 2022 World Cup.



Yaw Preko opines that since there would not be enough time for countries to ready their teams for the tournament in Qatar, whoever is appointed to lead the Black Stars should view the qualifiers as part of the preparations for the tournament.



Speaking in a Peace FM interview, Yaw Preko counselled that this period should be to identify talents for the team.



He holds that the talent identification process should commence now so that by the time the qualifiers are due, the coach would have a fair idea of the players he would need.

He said that foreign-based players who would want to join Ghana’s squad for the World Cup should be prepared to play the qualifiers.



“We’ve been linked with a lot of players. Those who want to go to the World Cup should be willing to play in the qualifiers. They should send them to Central African Republic, Angola and Madagascar. They want to play at the World Cup but we also need the AFCON and we must qualify first. We can use the qualifiers as preparations for the World Cup.



“Let’s identify the talent we will send to the World Cup and use the qualifiers to prepare them for World Cup,” Yaw Preko told Peace FM.



The draw for the 2023 AFCON was done in South Africa on Tuesday, April 19 with the Black Stars being placed in group E.



Ghana will play Madagascar, Angola and Central African Republic in the draw scheduled for later this year.



The Black Stars will also be in action in the World Cup in November where they have drawn with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

