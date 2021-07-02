Playing Hearts of Oak is a normal game - Ebusua Dwarfs coach James Kuuku Dadzie

James Kuuku Dadzie, Ebusua Dwarfs coach

Ebusua Dwarfs coach, James Kuuku Dadzie has reiterated that he is not worried about playing Hearts of Oak.

Dwarfs will host the league leaders in the matchday 32 games at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.



Hearts of Oak have been impressive especially in the second round of the season recording ten matches unbeaten.



The Phobians sit on top of the league log with 59 points after their 1-0 win over their rivals, Asante Kotoko.



However, Kuuku Dadzie who replaced Ernest Thompson has been able to revive the club and has recorded back to back wins.



According to him, he is not perturbed playing Hearts of Oak stressing that his side is playing good football and can hurt the Phobians.

"I was appointed with five matches to end the season and so far and I think my players have done well so far," he said ahead of the game on Sunday.



"I am confident we will escape relegation because we are playing some good football.



"We are playing against Hearts of Oak this weekend at home and the only focus is to get the three points.



"Hearts of Oak are on a good form but I know what we can do and I believe we will secure all three points on Sunday," he added.