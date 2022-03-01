Playing abroad creates opportunities for national team call ups - Razak Pimpong

Former Ghana International, Razak Pimpong

Former Ghana International, Razak Pimpong has disclosed that playing abroad gives opportunity for players to earn call-ups into the national team.



Pimpong who spent 13-years playing abroad revealed that he realized at a young age that local players found it difficult to make it to the national team squad.



Pimpong who played for the Black Starlets as a teenager told Zionfelix in an interview that it was every players dream to get a contract abroad.

“When you are at the U-17 camp we always pray that we go for tournaments because if you qualify at the tournament and you get a contract and you are playing in Europe, it makes playing in the national team easier for you,” the former Black Stars player disclosed.



According to him, whenever players got an opportunity to play abroad their transformation and contribution to the national team was evident in their performance.



“I was there when Laryea Kingston, Godwin Attram came back, we saw how professional they were from the local players. So our prayer was to get a contract in Europe so it can make things easier for us,” Pimpong stated remembering his days at Ghana’s U-17.



Razak Pimpong played for the Black Stars at the 2006 World Cup and was impressive in the 2-1 win over US.